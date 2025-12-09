7 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Dollar Tree home finds look high-end but cost barely more than a dollar.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You are probably shopping at Dollar Tree for groceries, gifts, wrapping supplies, and holiday decorations. But did you know that the discount store is an excellent resource for year-round home decor items? I love that almost everything there, including candle holders, picture frames, and rugs, hovers around $1.50, making home shopping super affordable. What should you buy this December? Here are 7 new Dollar Tree home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 New Picture Frames

Dollar Tree frames are so unbelievably cheap. This Special Moments Wooden Photo Frame, an 8 x 10 frame for just $1.25, has just landed on the website. It is perfect for family photos and school pictures and is super versatile with a wood look.

2 A Few New Vases

The Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase and the Clear Round Glass Floral Vase are just a few of the new vases that have landed at Dollar Tree, each just $1.75. Shoppers recommend stocking up, whether for your home or crafting projects. “Perfect vase! Arrived quickly! Prices have gone up but still a good deal,” writes one. “Would buy again,” adds another. “These worked great, we did a flower arranging class at church, so we needed a large quantity. They were packed very well, no breakage.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Wood Beaded Trays

These Beaded Trays have become a must-buy for shoppers who are wild over the rustic vibe and versatility. “I just love it. I bought a couple of these because I had an idea…I made it into a propagation picture frame,” writes a shopper. “I bought the long shaped one. And it looks great on my coffee table. Please bring these back in stock, because I would also like to buy the round ones,” another added.

4 New Candle Holders

There is a new Dollar Tree Candle Holder, $1.25, that shoppers are stocking up on. “Display your candles with these beautiful Ceramic Candle Holders. Holders feature a ribbed base for a stunning modern look that complements shelves, tables, counters, and more. Choose between white and black designs as shown,” writes the store.

5 Gorgeous Bath Mats

Why spend top dollar on bath mats when you can get them at Dollar Tree for $1.50? Shoppers love the Home Collection Pattern Cotton Bath Mats, 21 x 15 in. “I bought 4 or 5 of these and love them. They are a heavy terry cloth weave so they will shed the first few washes, just like new towels do. I use them in my basement stairway as a door mat, and outside each tub, as a bath mat. I also have one on top of my dryer like a place mat under my dryer sheet holder, etc. They are wonderful and dry quickly. You could use them on an end table or nightstand, also or to sit on outdoors, dich as on a bench or porch steps. I love how versatile they are. You can’t beat the quality and price on these. I give it 5 stars!!!” one writes.

6 And, These Pretty Mirrors

Another popular home item right now? These Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75×9.75-in., $1.25. “Looks like a million bucks!” writes a shopper. “I used in place of decorative plates. I bought gold votive candles and gold Valentine decor from the Dollar Tree.”

7 And, These Decorative Ceramic Balls

These Decorative Ceramic Balls give serious Rae Dunn vibes, but for a fraction of the price. Each glass ball is etched with a different word, like “Family,” “Thankful,” and “Love.” You can afford to order a complete assortment, as each is just $1.25.