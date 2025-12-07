Dollar Tree’s newest living room arrivals include vases, baskets, décor, and more for $1.25.

Have you visited your local Dollar Tree or the discounter’s website recently? There are so many new arrivals hitting the aisles, everything from holiday decorations (can you believe Valentine’s Day items are already in stock?) and gifts to home decor. And, the best news is, most of them are between $1.25 and $1.75. If you need items to upgrade your living spaces, there are many deals available. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree living room finds selling fast this week.

1 Different Sized and Shaped Vases

Dollar Tree is stocking many vases, including the Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase and the Clear Round Glass Floral Vase. Each is just $1.75 and shoppers recommend stocking up. “Perfect vase! Arrived quickly! Prices have gone up but still a good deal,” writes one. “Would buy again,” adds another. “These worked great, we did a flower arranging class at church so we needed a large quality. The were packed very well, no breakage.”

2 New Frames

I am always a fan of Dollar Tree frames. The website just got in this Special Moments Wooden Photo Frame, an 8 x 10 frame for just $1.25. It is perfect for family photos or school pictures.

3 And, New Baskets

Dollar Tree baskets are also legendary. People use them for organizing and decorative purposes, and they definitely make a great little knick-knack for your living room. These Woven Baskets are in the new arrivals section, just $1.25 each. “I love these baskets!!! Every time that I get a chance, I’m going to grab some,” an excited shopper wrote this week. “I bought some many years ago, and they held up amazingly!!! Plus, they’re really adaptable, ie; lightweight, paintable, etc.”

4 Rae Dunn Dupe Ceramic Balls

These Decorative Ceramic Balls offer serious Rae Dunn vibes but for a fraction of the designer’s price. Each glass ball is etched with a different word, like “Family,” “Thankful,” and “Love.” You can afford to order a full assortment, as each is just $1.25.

5 Incense Sticks with Wooden Holders

Infuse some zen into your living room by burning incense. This set of 26 Assorted Incense Sticks with Wooden Holders is a steal, just $1.25 per pack. Scents include Sandalwood, Patchouli, Frankincense, Jasmine, Nag Champa, and Lemongrass. “I love these they smell better than the Walmart incense,” a shopper writes.

6 Beautiful Beaded Trays

This Beaded Tray is a rare Dollar Tree find, according to shoppers. “I just love it. I bought a couple of these because I had an idea…I made it into a propagation picture frame,” writes a shopper. “I bought the long shaped one. And it looks great on my coffee table. Please bring these back in stock, because I would also like to buy the round ones,” another added.

7 These Wooden Spheres with Leaf and Botanical Designs

Add natural charm to your home décor with these Wooden Spheres with Leaf Design, each just $1.25. They come in various colors, each with an elegant leaf design or botanical motif that will fit seamlessly into modern to farmhouse themes. Display them in bowls, on shelves, mantels, or coffee tables to bring a touch of nature indoors year-round.

8 Ribbed Glass Votive Holders

Candleholders that look luxurious for less? Yes please. This new Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholder oozes glamour for just $1.25. “Great size and weight. The glass is actually clear, no yellow or bluish tinge like some glassware,” writes a shopper. “Love these! Great for my votive candles. The glass is heavy and I love the ridges as the flame illuminated through them!” adds another.

9 Woven Plastic Basket Planters

Hoping to add some greenery to your living room? Before you do, buy these Woven Plastic Basket Planters for $1.50 each; they’re perfect for housing them. They come in a few colors and shoppers love them. “This is just the right size for my indoor plants. Plenty room for my plants to grow and its not too big, not too small,” writes one.

10 Hanging Lanterns

Let there be light! These Luminessence LED Hanging Lamps are also a favorite among shoppers at $1.25 each, adding decorative flair to your space. They are available in black, silver, and gold options. “Loved it!!!! Looks goooood!” a shopper writes. “It looks more expensive than it is. Would definitely buy more.” Another adds: “Strung together to form a room garland. Worked perfectly.”

11 Beaded Wall Decorations

These Beaded Wall Decor hangings will upgrade your living spaces. There is a crucifix and heart, each oozing sophistication and class. Hang them in the hallways, kitchen, bedrooms, and more.