7 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Decor Finds, According to Interior Decorators

Designers highlight the best Hobby Lobby Christmas décor picks for a festive upgrade.

It’s the holiday season, aka time for a home makeover to make it a cozy place to be. With the days being significantly shorter, coming home to Christmas decor sprinkled throughout the house can put a smile on your face. There are a lot of options when it comes to style and Christmas decor, so we talked to an expert to figure out where to start. Todd Harmon, Principal designer, furniture specialist, and co-founder of Harmonia Living, shares some of his favorite finds from Hobby Lobby this Christmas season!

1 Ceramic Christmas Village Houses

Ceramic Christmas village houses like this Light Up Village Set for $49.99 are a favorite of Harmons, and create a beautiful Christmas display when lit up. They also come in quite a few varieties, so you can match them to your home decor. “There’s something magical about those little glowing houses,” Harmon explains, “especially the sets with the snowy roofs and warm LED windows. Once you start mixing and matching a few buildings, a church, maybe a little tree or two, it turns into this cozy miniature town that looks straight out of a Hallmark movie. People stop and stare at it every single time, and it photographs beautifully for stories too.”

2 Wooden Nativity Sets

This simple Wood Nativity Scene is discounted right now for half off at $4.99. “It gives a homemade impression to buyers,” Harmon says. “It is good for those preferring soft decorations. The nativities take a small place because of their size and are easy to place.” Hobby Lobby has quite a few Christmas decorations to choose from, but this is an expert favorite with a simple design that can blend into many different household styles.

3 Oversized or Large Ornaments for Statement Trees

Keep your eyes open for the restock of the jumbo jewel ornaments sold at Hobby Lobby that come in various colors and shapes (oval, square, and rectangle) for a statement tree, or grab some large circular ball ornaments like the Glitter Polka Dot & Striped Ball Ornament Set for $11.99 to add large pops of color to your tree. “Large ornaments give any tree a statement and festive feel,” Harmon says. “You can find large designs at Hobby Lobby in red, gold, or silver. These items will fill spaces quickly around your tree. This also is helpful to give your tree a complete appearance easily.”

4 Decorative Christmas Throw Pillows

Tuck your everyday throw pillows away for the season and get some decorative ones to give your couch some festive flare. There are quite a few options to choose from at Hobby Lobby, but this Playful Santa Pillow for $19.99 is a great place to start. “Soft holiday pillows can instantly transform a couch to give it a happy look,” Harmon said. “Many holiday pillows have classic designs such as snowflakes and plaids. You can create a warm and cozy ambiance by layering pillows of different sizes.”

5 Farmhouse Garland

Based on the style of your home, there are so many different types of garland to choose from, whether it be bright and colorful, or tasteful earth tones, in a variety of textures and materials. Harmon suggests going with something neutral for common areas of the house. “This garland may consist of wooden beads or just foliage and cotton. This will work very well on stairs or behind a fireplace,” he says. “The décor is very casual and subtle. It will go very well with modern or country-style residences.” This Round Wood Bead Garland is just $5.49 at Hobby Lobby.

6 Holiday Porch Signs

Classic signs like this Dr. Seuss The Grinch & Max Garden Stake for $28.49 can add a little holiday cheer to your walkway or porch. “These large signs also beautify the area around the front doors. Many have LED lights and messages such as “Merry Christmas” to create a pleasant greeting for all guests entering your home,” Harmon says.

7 Mini Bottle-Brush Trees

This bag of Frosted Mini Bottle Brush Trees is just $1.49, making it affordable to grab a few. “These miniature trees have simple yet elegant designs. They have numerous colors and varieties in terms of size too,” Harmon explains. “These trees are perfect for use on table trays or shelves or even just for small office desks alone.” Scatter them throughout your holiday displays to add a little extra detail.