11 Best Hobby Lobby New Arrivals Hitting Shelves Right Now

Hobby Lobby is rolling out stylish new decor and holiday finds—these top picks are worth grabbing.

Attention Hobby Lobby shoppers: The store and website are filling up with so many fantastic new arrivals. From holiday decor and candles to cozy throw pillows and wall art, there are so many items that will upgrade your home decor. Some bad news? A lot of the holiday items are selling out fast, both in stores and online. What should you buy this week? Here are 11 Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves right now.

1 A Slender “Perfect” Christmas Tree

The 4-ft Narrow Alpine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, on sale for $34.99, is the “perfect little tree,” according to shoppers. “I love my Christmas tree forest! I have a 7′, 6′ and 5′. I like being able to see the trunk, it allows for ornaments to be seen without being squished between branches,” one wrote in a 5-star review. “I also have one on my front porch, the dining room and a couple other rooms with simple decorations.”

I love these clever Merry Christmas Wood Tags for just $2.99. They instantly upgrade any gift and can be easily attached with a ribbon. On the back, add a personalized message with a pen or paint pen.

3 Little Green Grinchmas Trees

Shoppers are loving these little Merry Grinchmas-inspired Green Furry Trees, on sale for $9.49. “This piece is in the shape of a little Christmas tree that is covered in long, green faux fur! It has a circular MDF base with a small, thin wooden dowel acting as the tree trunk. Place this on your mantel with other fabulous and equally fuzzy Christmas decor for a whimsical display!” writes Hobby Lobby.

4 An Anthro Dupe Mirror

The Baroque Arch Wood Wall Mirror is $49.99, but looks so much like the Anthropologie Primrose mirror. “Beautiful, writes a shopper. “This mirror is beautiful, good size for a small vanity and it’s heavier and even feels better quality than the 59.99 one they have (bigger tho).”

5 These Elegant Pleated Velvet Pillows

This Round Pleated Velvet Pillow looks way more expensive than $11.49. Throw it on your chair, sofa, or bed and add a touch of color and texture. “I love the aesthetic of this pillow, It adds a nice touch to a pillow collection,” writes a shopper.

6 A Textured Ceramic Lamp

The Boho Leaf Ceramic Table Lamp, $21.99, looks like something an interior designer would pick out. It is perfectly textured and sculpted, giving it an upscale, expensive look. “I bought this cute lamp to add some light in my dining room. I put it on top of a china cabinet and it looks great. I love that it has the switch in the cord since the lamp is up high. I think it looks really nice with my vases. I love the size, color, design, texture and shade. It fits well with my farmhouse table. And I bought the bulbs it recommended at Hobby Lobby,” writes a shopper.

7 These Hanging Rustic Wood Barn Doors

These hanging Barn Door Rustic Wood Wall Decor panels, $14.99, offer a farmhouse look. One shopper wrote, “I loved these, so I put two up together in my office. And they came in the color brown!!!”

8 Jingle Bell Bracelets

I love these Brother Sister Design Studio Red Jingle Bell Bracelets, which are currently sold out online. They retail for $1.24. “This bracelet features a red strap base with a hook-and-loop closure for a comfortable fit. It has four silver bells, so when you move or shake your wrist, a melodic tinkling sound is heard. Pair this with a festive Christmas outfit to complete the look!” says Hobby Lobby.

This Sequin Cone Tree, available in silver, gold, champagne, and white, is a super elegant holiday decoration for just $4.99. “Absolutely gorgeous trees! Make a very stunning statement,” writes a shopper. “I came back to buy more,” adds another.

10 This Great Piece of Landscape Art

Hobby Lobby sells some really great framed wall hangings, like this Framed Landscape Easel Back Decor, $6.99. “The frame is exactly as shown in photo. Very cute little wall art. Would go perfect in anyone’s collage wall. Only thing is there’s no hook to hang it on the wall, but it’s light enough that you can command strips,” writes a shopper.

11 And, a “Fresh Smelling” Candle

Another winter favorite? Darsee & David’s Citrus & Woodland Sage Jar Candle, which just landed back in stores for $9.99. “Great clean fresh smelling scent. Fills the whole room!” writes a shopper. “Amaaaazing,” adds another. “I need everything that smells like this.”