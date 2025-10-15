11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you decorating on a budget? Head to Hobby Lobby, home of some the most affordable decor items of all the stores. I recently hit my local Hobby Lobby and found so many fantastic finds all under $10, including candles, blankets, throw pillows, framed artwork, and figurines. What should you buy on a home decorating budget? Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby home finds under $10.

1 All the Holiday Candles

Hobby Lobby sells so many under-$10 candles, like this Darsee & David’s Christmas Joy Red Glass Jar Candle, currently $7.99 after half off. It comes in a frosted red, ribbed glass jar with a gold lid and features notes of baked pies, dashes of cinnamon, and maybe even a pinch of clove.

2 Flocked Pine Candle Rings

I love these Flocked Pine Candle Rings, which are just $2.99, as they dress up pillar candles. The small wreath features a bound twig base that is decorated with lush pine needles.

3 A Wildflower Shower Curtain

Hobby Lobby has an extensive selection of shower curtains and bathroom decor. Darsee & David’s Wildflowers Shower Curtain is currently $9.99. “I love this shower curtain, I have looked all over for something like it and I actually just bought another one for just incase. It’s very well made and it’s light and the print is so pretty, it works perfectly in my main bathroom,” writes a shopper.

4 A Great Textured Throw Blanket

Hobby Lobby always offers half off pillows, rugs, throws, and doormats. This Textured Throw Blanket is just $9.49.

5 Little Framed Pictures

Hobby Lobby also has a lot of cool framed items. I love this Framed Landscape Easel Back Decor, $6.99. “The frame is exactly as shown in photo. Very cute little wall art. Would go perfect in anyone’s collage wall. Only thing is there’s no hook to hang it on the wall, but it’s light enough that you can command strips,” writes a shopper.

6 A Horse Figurine

I love this Brown Standing Horse Figurine, a fun accent piece for $6.99. The western-themed piece is perfect for a living room, den, or basement.

7 This Gorgeous Tuft and Tassel Pillow

I found so many fantastic throw pillows on my last trip to Hobby Lobby. This Floral Tuft & Tassel Pillow looks so much more expensive than $9.99. “This pillow is very nice. The colors are perfect for my room. Now to find a coordinating throw!” writes a shopper.

8 Ceramic Loops Sculpture for Your Shelf

This White Ceramic Loops Sculpture is perfect for a shelf or mantel. Each is just $4.99. “Smaller than expected but, still very cute would recommend!” a shopper writes.

9 Rattan Letters for the Wall

I love these Rattan Alphabet Letters for the wall, which feature an MDF base with rattan across the front. They are perfect for adding dimension and texture to your space.

10 A Fall Amber Vase

This fall vase is gorgeous and half off right now. The Brother Sister Design Studio Amber Modern Vase, $3.74, will look amazing with dried flowers. “This is a cool modern vase that looks fun with some fall flowers in it or all by itself tucked in a shelf or displayed with other jars. Nice quality and good sale price,” writes a shopper.

11 This Cheetah with a Pink Bow Figurine

This Cheetah With Pink Bow Figurine is a great living room or bedroom decoration. I also love that it is just $8.99.