7 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This October

Hobby Lobby‘s aisles are filling up with some of the hottest new products this fall. From designer dupe mirrors to throw pillows and accent pieces, many amazing pieces will add a little fall touch to your living spaces. Over the weekend, I visited my local store and found several must-buys. Here are seven of the best Hobby Lobby decor finds hitting shelves this October.

1 An Anthro Dupe Mirror

Hobby Lobby is a great place to buy mirrors, always half off per a constant sale. This Baroque Arch Wood Wall Mirror, is $49.99 and is a great dupe for the Anthropologie Primrose mirror. “Beautiful, writes a shopper. “This mirror is beautiful, good size for a small vanity and it’s heavier and even feels better quality than the 59.99 one they have (bigger tho).”

2 Barn Doors

If you like the farmhouse look, these hanging Barn Door Rustic Wood Wall Decor panels, $14.99, are a great wall accessory. One shopper wrote, “I loved these, so I put two up together in my office. And they came in the color brown!!!”

3 A Gorgeous Textured Ceramic Lamp

This scalloped ceramic table lamp is a steal. The Boho Leaf Ceramic Table Lamp, $21.99, is perfectly textured and sculpted for an upscale look. “I bought this cute lamp to add some light in my dining room. I put it on top of a china cabinet and it looks great. I love that it has the switch in the cord since the lamp is up high. I think it looks really nice with my vases. I love the size, color, design, texture and shade. It fits well with my farmhouse table. And I bought the bulbs it recommended at Hobby Lobby,” writes a shopper.

4 A Rustic Round Tray

This Brown & White Egg Round Wood Tray, $13.99, is a small table decoration piece that will look great filled with so many items. “Cute stand,” writes a shopper. “Well made. Cute. I bought them to display little collectables, and they look great and it did the job.”

5 Rustic Wood Crates

Rustic Wood Crates always come in handy for displaying or storing a variety of items. They are just $22.48, half off the original price.

6 A Zig Zag Throw Pillow

Hobby Lobby is an excellent resource for throw pillows at a great price. This Zig Zag Pillow, $22.99, adds some texture and neutral design to your space. “Beautiful color & texture. Purchased two of these lovely oblong pillows for chairs in my living room. They are the perfect shade of green!” writes a shopper.

7 A Tiny Little Framed Landscape

This Framed Landscape Easel Back Decor, $6.99, will add a nice little touch to your shelfie or gallery wall. “The frame is exactly as shown in photo. Very cute little wall art. Would go perfect in anyone’s collage wall. Only thing is there’s no hook to hang it on the wall, but it’s light enough that you can command strips,” writes a shopper.