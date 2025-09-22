The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you shopped Hobby Lobby‘s new arrivals section recently? The arts, crafts, and home goods store has gotten in so many amazing products in recent weeks in every section. There are mirror dupes, rustic frames in every color, gorgeous furniture pieces, and lots of fun decor. Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Rustic Frame in Any Size

Hobby Lobby is a great resource for buying beautiful frames of all styles and sizes for a lot less than other stores. This Green Tree Gallery Live Edge Wood Wall Frame is half off right now and comes in sizes 8 x 10 to 14 x 18. “I love the edges of the frame. It goes so well with wildlife,” one person writes. “Love this frame,” adds another. “I needed two frames that were a little rustic, but still elegant. This frame is beautifully solid, and fit the bill. I purchased it in store. The size I grabbed was 8×10. I will be returning to get more.”

2 Coffee Bar Wall Art

If you are designing a coffee bar in your house or love coffee, this I Take My Coffee Wood Wall Decor is a must-buy for $4.49. It features a timeless quatrefoil shape paired with a beaded jute hanger for a little rustic charm

3 A “Beautiful” Antho-Dupe Lamp

Insider tip: Mirrors are always half off at Hobby Lobby. The mirror aisle is impressive, with many style and size options. This Baroque Arch Wood Wall Mirror resembles Anthropologie’s Primrose mirror. This size is just under $50 and is perfect for setting on a shelf or hanging. “This mirror is beautiful, good size for a small vanity and it’s heavier and even feels better quality than the 59.99 one they have (bigger tho),” writes a shopper.

4 An Antique Looking Lamp

Choosing a lamp at Hobby Lobby is hard because there are so many options. I love this new Distressed White Vase Lamp, just $19.99. “I bought this for my kitchen counter for a dark corner. Love the way it looks and it makes a great night light. It’s perfect!” writes a shopper. “Perfect small lamp. Fits with farmhouse decor very well,” adds another.

5 This Citrus Sage Woodland Candle

All the holiday candles are arriving at Hobby Lobby! I love this new Darsee & David’s Citrus & Woodland Sage Jar Candle because it adds a little unexpected citrus to the traditional holiday scent. “Great clean fresh smelling scent. Fills the whole room!” writes a shopper. “I need everything that smells like this,” adds another.

6 Whitewashed Candle Holders

This Hobby Lobby Whitewash Pedestal Taper & Pillar Candle Holder will add a night farmhouse touch to your home for $10.99 a pop. “I love these and wish there was a larger size. They come small and large, so an xtra large would be nice to have a set of three,” writes a shopper.

7 A “Well Made” Rustic Bench

Hobby Lobby has excellent accent furniture pieces, including this Rustic Wood Bench. And, since furniture is always 30% off at the store, it is just $62.99. “Good quality and color for the money! Multiple places it could be used! Love,” writes a shopper. “Looks great tn my bedroom. Well made,” adds another.