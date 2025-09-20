The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m going to be real with you: Hobby Lobby is not the first store I think about when the topic of clothing comes up. However, I recently noticed that the all-encompassing craft, decor, and home furnishing store sells a surprising amount of clothing options. What is worth checking out? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Basevall V-Neck in Army Green

I am sort of obsessed with this Baseball V-Neck Adult T-Shirt, on sale for $11.19. Army green is such a trendy color right now, and this cut is perfect. “I LOVELOVELOVE THESE SHIRTS! SOOO soft and comfy! It DOES run small, but minimal shrinkage and no shifting in the seams. Awesome and cute!!” writes a shopper. “This shirt is great, very soft and looks good. But runs a size small, so order next size up. I ordered 9 of them to make shirts for our best substitutes at the school I work for,” adds another.

2 A Drapey Tank Top

You can’t go wrong with this Adult Drapey Tank Top, designed to flatter a variety of figures for just $11 a pop. “Hobby Lobby, I do not think you know what a gem of a product you have here. These tank tops are THE BOMB. They are loose and flowy and flattering, and I have not only purchased them in every color, I have duplicates because I wear them so often!” writes a fan.

3 A Boxy T-Shirt

A great t-shirt never goes out of style. Comfort Colors Adult Heavyweight Boxy Crew T-Shirt is the perfect cut and priced at just $10.39. “Best tee I’ve ever owned,” one shopper claims. “Who would have guessed I would buy all of my tshirts at a non clothing store. I have every color and have lost a little bit of weight and will be getting another round of every color. 5’8″ perfect length for a slight front tuck w/o the bulk.”

4 The Perfect Traditional T-Shirt

If you are on the hunt for a regular old t-shirt, perfect for an arts and crafts project, Hobby Lobby has you covered. The Gildan Adult SoftStyle Crew T-Shirt, $7.19, comes in so many color options and is unisex. “Wonderful shirts — these are the cvc soft style and they are so freakin comfortable and buttery,” writes a shopper.

5 A Cozy Hoodie

Another favorite of Hobby Lobby shoppers is the Gildan Adult Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt, a traditional hoodie for just $21.59. They also sell matching sweatpants. “Love mine,” declares a shopper. “The sweatshirt is well made. It is medium weight and holds up well in washing. It’s roomy without having that “too big” look.There is only a 3 color option which I wish that they would improve I love what I bought and I am buying another one tonight.”

6 Long Sleeve Tees for Fall

If you want a warmer shirt for fall and winter, order a few Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirts, just $7.19 each. “Bought this shirt for tie-dying and I can’t stop wearing it. It’s so comfortable!” writes a shopper.

7 And, Tutus in Every Color

Whether you have a dancer in your house or are looking for Halloween inspiration, head to Hobby Lobby. These Creations of Grace Basic Tutus come in a bunch of color options, each just $5.99. “I’ve bought these in several colors for my baby daughter. They make it easy to mix and match with her wardrobe and give her that extra cute factor without being too expensive. My only issue is that I wish they carried more colors!” a shopper says.