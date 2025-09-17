The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every fall, I get the itch to organize. Maybe it’s the nesting feeling that the falling temperature brings, my kids returning to school, or an overwhelming need to get everything together to prepare for the busy months ahead. Luckily, Hobby Lobby is offering so many essential organization and storage items. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Natural Hanging Wall Basket

My best friend has baskets hanging in her entryway to keep all of her family’s items organized, and it looks beautiful. This Natural Wall Basket, $49.99, is super versatile. Use it for organizing or as a design accent, filling it with faux florals, dried pampas grass, and other boho-inspired decorative pieces. “We hung this inside our pantry door and use this for our grocery bag storage. Used a wall hook designed with two hooks on it so the horizontal handle sits level on the hooks. Works great and doesn’t wobble when we open the door. Love it,” writes a shopper. “I bought this basket, filled it with greenery and berries and hung it on the wall in the living room. It totally ‘finished’ the look I was going for. The basket and greenery added a new dimension to the whole room. Wonderful,” added another.

2 Rustic Wood Crates

You can’t go wrong with Rustic Wood Crates. The slotted crates, $44.97, feature handles cut out on each end. Use them as part of a table display or fill them with hand towels for a functional use.

3 A Hanging Shelf

Consider hanging a shelf from the ceiling if you don’t have enough shelf space. This Natural Hanging Wood Shelf has been a quick hit with shoppers, who call it a “very sturdy hanging shelf” and use it for plants. “Lovely makes my 🪴 stand out.”

4 An Entryway Mirror and Shelf with Hooks for Keys

Another stunning entryway organization piece? This Wood Wall Mirror With Hooks for $39.99 has rustic, beveled trim and woven inlays, giving it a weathered look. The mirror has a small shelf and three straight hooks underneath, perfect for hanging keys. “Love this boho style key holder!! Goes perfect with the style I have my room. Check your local store I got it for only $20! So worth it!” one shopper says. “Perfect for a small space to hang keys, scrunchies, slim dog leash, etc. Great quality,” another adds.

5 These Dark Woven Baskets

My savior is open shelves that fit bins, especially in the kids’ rooms. This Square Woven Basket has a super rustic feeling and is perfect for stashing various items. “Love these cubes. Sturdy, waterproof, hold a great deal of of items. I’m using the for clothes and bedding. I’m a pack rat so they are stuffed full and look great!” one shopper writes.

6 A Wood Crate Perfect for Remote Controls

Another farmhouse find perfect for storage? This Wood Crate With Dividers, $11.99. “Perfect size for holding all my remote controls! Exactly what I had been looking for,” writes a shopper. “I found so many uses for this little thing!” added another.

7 A Hanging Wire Basket Perfect for Mail and Keys

I never know where to stash the mail when I get inside my home. This Metal Wire Wall Basket With Hooks is a great entryway organizer for people like me. It also has hooks for keys. Shoppers maintain you might be able to find it on sale in the store.