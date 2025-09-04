 Skip to content
7 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These 7 new Hobby Lobby decor finds are stylish, affordable, and selling fast this week.

September 4, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention Hobby Lobby shoppers! This week’s ad just dropped, and the pages are filled with home decor items marked down 50 percent off. I found so many must-buys, ranging from gorgeous woven fringed throw rugs and pleated velvet pillows that look worthy of an interior designer to beautiful bed sheets and other random decor items. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1
This Fringed Accent Rug for Less Than $6

fringed rug Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

I am obsessed with these Woven Fringed Rugs, the perfect addition to your entryway, kitchen or bathroom. They come in a few color options, and are just $5.99 as part of the 50% Off Pillows, Rugs, Throws & Doormats, and instantly elevate your space by adding a touch of color, texture, and warmth.

2
A Luxurious Looking Velvet Throw Pillow

round velvet pillow Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is a great resource for inexpensive but expensive-looking throw pillows. I love this Round Pleated Velvet Pillow, which looks way more expensive than $11.49, half off the original price. Throw it on your chair, sofa, or bed and add a touch of color and texture.

3
This Cute Container

container Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has so many fun knick-knacks and accessories, like this Enjoy The Little Things Container, which is seriously discounted from $34.99 to $8.75. Lots of shoppers are using it to store kitchen accessories.

4
A Cheery Doormat

doormat Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Refreshing your entryway is easy with the This Is Our Happy Place Doormat, which is on sale for $7.49 from $14.99 as part of the 50% off Pillows, Rugs, Throws & Doormats sale.

5
On Trend Bedding

modern sheets Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has so many options for comfy bedding. I love this Darsee & David’s Gray Modern Sheets & Pillowcases Set, which features a very on-trend pattern. The set comes with two sheets and two pillowcases that are irresistibly soft. Each piece features a white background covered in a modern gray oval pattern. Place a white comforter on top, and pair it with a colorful pillow.

6
This Tie-Dye Satin Pillowcase

satin pillowcases Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Silk and satin pillowcases are all the rage. This set of Darsee & David’s Lavender Tie Dye Satin Pillowcases is $5.99 from $11.99, such a bargain for luxurious bedding that is silky-soft and cool-to-the-touch. I love the tie-dye print.

7
And, Window Treatments for $6.49 a Panel

window treatments Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Darsee & David’s Pastel Tuft Sheer Window Curtain is a true bargain. Where else are you going to find a panel for just $6.49? If it’s not your style, check out other window treatments at Hobby Lobby as part of the 50% off window curtains promo.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
