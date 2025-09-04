7 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
These 7 new Hobby Lobby decor finds are stylish, affordable, and selling fast this week.
Attention Hobby Lobby shoppers! This week’s ad just dropped, and the pages are filled with home decor items marked down 50 percent off. I found so many must-buys, ranging from gorgeous woven fringed throw rugs and pleated velvet pillows that look worthy of an interior designer to beautiful bed sheets and other random decor items. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby decor finds hitting shelves this week.
1
This Fringed Accent Rug for Less Than $6
I am obsessed with these Woven Fringed Rugs, the perfect addition to your entryway, kitchen or bathroom. They come in a few color options, and are just $5.99 as part of the 50% Off Pillows, Rugs, Throws & Doormats, and instantly elevate your space by adding a touch of color, texture, and warmth.
2
A Luxurious Looking Velvet Throw Pillow
Hobby Lobby is a great resource for inexpensive but expensive-looking throw pillows. I love this Round Pleated Velvet Pillow, which looks way more expensive than $11.49, half off the original price. Throw it on your chair, sofa, or bed and add a touch of color and texture.
3
This Cute Container
Hobby Lobby has so many fun knick-knacks and accessories, like this Enjoy The Little Things Container, which is seriously discounted from $34.99 to $8.75. Lots of shoppers are using it to store kitchen accessories.
4
A Cheery Doormat
Refreshing your entryway is easy with the This Is Our Happy Place Doormat, which is on sale for $7.49 from $14.99 as part of the 50% off Pillows, Rugs, Throws & Doormats sale.
5
On Trend Bedding
Hobby Lobby has so many options for comfy bedding. I love this Darsee & David’s Gray Modern Sheets & Pillowcases Set, which features a very on-trend pattern. The set comes with two sheets and two pillowcases that are irresistibly soft. Each piece features a white background covered in a modern gray oval pattern. Place a white comforter on top, and pair it with a colorful pillow.
6
This Tie-Dye Satin Pillowcase
Silk and satin pillowcases are all the rage. This set of Darsee & David’s Lavender Tie Dye Satin Pillowcases is $5.99 from $11.99, such a bargain for luxurious bedding that is silky-soft and cool-to-the-touch. I love the tie-dye print.
7
And, Window Treatments for $6.49 a Panel
Darsee & David’s Pastel Tuft Sheer Window Curtain is a true bargain. Where else are you going to find a panel for just $6.49? If it’s not your style, check out other window treatments at Hobby Lobby as part of the 50% off window curtains promo.