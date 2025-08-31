 Skip to content
7 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Hitting Shelves This September

Shoppers are raving about these 7 new Hobby Lobby home finds arriving this September.

August 31, 2025
August 31, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At least once a week, my 9-year-old daughter drags me to one of her favorite stores, Hobby Lobby. Once thought of as simply a place to get arts and crafts supplies, it is now a go-to spot for everything from home decor to seasonal must-haves. This week, the store is brimming with fall-inspired items you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby home finds hitting shelves now, just in time for September.

1
An Elegant But Rustic Clock

clock Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby sells so many cool Clicks, including this Round Wood Wall Clock adorned with Roman numerals. It offers a very rustic vibe and is perfect for hanging in your living room or office. Right now, it is marked down to $34.99 from $69.99.

RELATED: 7 Hobby Lobby Items So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”.

2
And, a Rustic Bell

rustic bell Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

I also love this Rustic Metal Bell, which brings a lot of charm to your shelf for just $9.99. It’s perfect for an entryway or side table and features a smooth wooden handle and brown, distressed metal bell, which feels so vintage. “I was pleasantly surprised… it’s larger than expected and very nice quality, primitive-like decor,” writes a shopper.

3
A Cool, Timeless Floor Mat

mat Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

The designer-inspired pattern (it’s so Schumache Pyne Hollyhock) of this Indigo Floral Kitchen Foam Mat is timeless. And, at $16.99, the functional kitchen mat is a no-brainer. “It is so pretty and adds beauty to my plain little kitchen. I got 2 for my kitchen and one for the front door,” writes one happy shopper.

4
An Expensive Looking Velvet Bolster Pillow

bolster pillow Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

You can never have too many throw pillows. I am obsessed with Hobby Lobby’s velvet pillows, including this Bolster Pillow, as they look super expensive but are priced right at $19.99. “These pillows are very nice for your bed. They look great and are so comfortable,” writes a shopper.

5
A Western-Inspired Towel Holder

towel holder Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

This Highland Cow Towel Holder Metal Wall Decor adds a western touch to your bathroom in the best way possible. I’m not sure how it is only $5.49, but I recommend ordering it before everyone else does.

6
This Cozy, Fall Decoration

sweater pumpkin Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

This Green Sweater Wood Pumpkin is a sweet decoration, adding some texture to your space. The fall decorative item is marked down to $3.59 from $5.99 and feels so warm and cozy. Other colors have already sold out.

RELATED: 7 Best Hobby Lobby Items I Found in Store This Week.

7
A Reat Velvet Pumpkin

velvet pumpkin Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

This Velvet Pumpkin looks super expensive to me but is marked down to $6.59 from $10.99. It comes in various jewel tones and features a twisted brown stem with gold speckles.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
