 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best Hobby Lobby Items I Found in Store This Week

I found 7 must-have Hobby Lobby items this week, from fall mugs to cozy blanket dupes.

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 22, 2025
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 22, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My daughter always begs me to take her to Hobby Lobby, which has found a big following with the tweens, thanks to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTubers. Feeling a little sad about the end of summer and the beginning of the school year this week, I caved, hoping I would be inspired by all the fall decor the store is famous for. I found it, and then some. I was shocked to find more aisles of the store already filled with Christmas trees, ornaments, wrapping paper, and more. There were also lots of amazing sales going on. Here are the 7 best things I saw at Hobby Lobby this week.

1
Fall-Themed Cups and Mugs

Fall cups at Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

Mugs and cups are an easy way to infuse the fall spirit into your day. After all, who doesn’t feel fall vibes when sipping on a hot cider, pumpkin spice latte, or hot chocolate out of a “Warm and Cozy” mug or a bottle covered in orange and pink bows? It is time to stock up, as they are 40 percent off.

RELATED: 7 Best LoveShackFancy Home Dupes Hitting Shelves Right Now.

2
Christmas Ornaments

Christmas ornaments at Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

In addition to Christmas trees, wreaths, and lights, Hobby Lobby has aisles filled with ornaments. While it feels so early to shop for your holiday items, remember that the clsoer you get to December, the more picked over the selection will be. And, right now, they are all half off.

3
Football Party Decor

Football Party at Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

Are you hosting any football parties this year? Whether your kid plays for the local team or you regularly have people over for NCAA or NFL games, Hobby Lobby has so many cute decorations for 40 percent off. It almost makes me want to start watching the Eagles play.

4
Super Cute and Cozy Barefoot Dreams Dupe Blankets

cozy blankets at Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

There are SO MANY cute and cozy blankets at Hobby Lobby. I couldn’t believe how soft these knit blankets are, closely resembling Barefoot Dream blankets. They are half off right now, bringing the price down to $16 to $20 per blanket.

5
Anthropologie Primrose Dupe Mirrors

anthropologie primrose dupe mirrors at Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

Why spend hundreds of dollars on the viral Anthropologie Primrose mirror when you can score one for a fraction of the price at Hobby Lobby? They had so many sizes and shapes, all great dupes for the popular design piece. Oh yeah, they are also half off.

6
Girly Decor

bow aesthetic at Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

No matter your aesthetic, Hobby Lobby has decor for your space. This girly, bow-themed collection is sweet for a baby nursery or girls’ room, with many of the pieces costing a fraction of the price of other places.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michael’s Items Hitting Shelves This August.

7
And, the Whole Lemon Decor Look

lemon Hobby Lobby
Leah Groth

Another popular design trend this year was the whole lemon look, which is very Italian and chic. Hobby Lobby offers some adorable pieces for your kitchen that look like they could be found at a little boutique in Italy.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Hobby Lobby Shoppers Can't Miss This Huge 50% Off Sale on Home Decor
    Hobby Lobby Shoppers Can't Miss This Huge 50% Off Sale on Home Decor
    Daily Living

    7 Best Hobby Lobby Items This Week

    I shopped the store and found the best.

  • A man eating pizza in his kitchen
    A man eating pizza in his kitchen
    Daily Living

    The No. 1 Best Way to Reheat Leftover Slices

    A pizza expert shares their knowledge.

  • HomeGoods StoreFront
    HomeGoods StoreFront
    Daily Living

    7 Best New HomeGoods Items I Found This Week

    There are so many amazing new arrivals.

  • girl holding mobile phone while laying on bed in a bedroom
    girl holding mobile phone while laying on bed in a bedroom
    News

    You're Likely Losing 10 Full Days of Sleep a Year

    Here's why, according to a new study.

  • BANGKOK - MARCH 17, 2016: Unidentified people choose goods at the Bath and Body Works store in the Siam Center. It was built in 1973 and was one of Bangkoks first shopping malls.
    BANGKOK - MARCH 17, 2016: Unidentified people choose goods at the Bath and Body Works store in the Siam Center. It was built in 1973 and was one of Bangkoks first shopping malls.
    Daily Living

    7 Best Bath & Body Works Candles on Sale

    All 3-wick candles are over half off

  • A woman looking at a bottle of supplements in the store
    A woman looking at a bottle of supplements in the store
    Wellness

    3 Ways to Know If Your Supplement Is Fake

    A doctor reveals how to check if it's real.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.