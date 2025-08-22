7 Best Hobby Lobby Items I Found in Store This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My daughter always begs me to take her to Hobby Lobby, which has found a big following with the tweens, thanks to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTubers. Feeling a little sad about the end of summer and the beginning of the school year this week, I caved, hoping I would be inspired by all the fall decor the store is famous for. I found it, and then some. I was shocked to find more aisles of the store already filled with Christmas trees, ornaments, wrapping paper, and more. There were also lots of amazing sales going on. Here are the 7 best things I saw at Hobby Lobby this week.

1 Fall-Themed Cups and Mugs

Mugs and cups are an easy way to infuse the fall spirit into your day. After all, who doesn’t feel fall vibes when sipping on a hot cider, pumpkin spice latte, or hot chocolate out of a “Warm and Cozy” mug or a bottle covered in orange and pink bows? It is time to stock up, as they are 40 percent off.

2 Christmas Ornaments

In addition to Christmas trees, wreaths, and lights, Hobby Lobby has aisles filled with ornaments. While it feels so early to shop for your holiday items, remember that the clsoer you get to December, the more picked over the selection will be. And, right now, they are all half off.

3 Football Party Decor

Are you hosting any football parties this year? Whether your kid plays for the local team or you regularly have people over for NCAA or NFL games, Hobby Lobby has so many cute decorations for 40 percent off. It almost makes me want to start watching the Eagles play.

4 Super Cute and Cozy Barefoot Dreams Dupe Blankets

There are SO MANY cute and cozy blankets at Hobby Lobby. I couldn’t believe how soft these knit blankets are, closely resembling Barefoot Dream blankets. They are half off right now, bringing the price down to $16 to $20 per blanket.

5 Anthropologie Primrose Dupe Mirrors

Why spend hundreds of dollars on the viral Anthropologie Primrose mirror when you can score one for a fraction of the price at Hobby Lobby? They had so many sizes and shapes, all great dupes for the popular design piece. Oh yeah, they are also half off.

6 Girly Decor

No matter your aesthetic, Hobby Lobby has decor for your space. This girly, bow-themed collection is sweet for a baby nursery or girls’ room, with many of the pieces costing a fraction of the price of other places.

7 And, the Whole Lemon Decor Look

Another popular design trend this year was the whole lemon look, which is very Italian and chic. Hobby Lobby offers some adorable pieces for your kitchen that look like they could be found at a little boutique in Italy.