Daily Living | News

7 Best LoveShackFancy Home Dupes Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shoppers are loving these affordable LoveShackFancy-inspired home dupes right now.

August 21, 2025
Is it just me, or is LoveShackFancy everywhere these days? The vintage-inspired, romantic-vibed collection of clothing, home goods, and everything imaginable at this point is a cultural phenomenon and is basically its own aesthetic. The only problem? It is costly. If you want the LoveShackFancy look for less, you don’t have to make any compromises. Here are the 7 best LoveShackFancy home dupes so good that nobody can tell they aren’t real.

1
Armoire Collection Toile Floral Comforter

LoveShackFancy dupe comforter
Target

This Armoire Collection Toile Floral Comforter gives all the feels as a LoveShackFancy comforter at a fraction of the cost – $70 for a full/queen compared to around $300 for a duvet. “Stunning faux love Shack Fancy! Looks very pretty!” writes one shopper. “My daughter loves this comforter! She is using it in her dorm room and she couldn’t be more in love!” adds another.

2
Raymour & Flannigan Jubilant Area Rug

LoveShackFancy dupe rug
Raymour & Flannigan

If you can’t afford the Pottery Barn x LoveShackFancy collaboration rug, head to Raymour & Flannigan. The furniture store’s Jubilant Area Rug, featuring a damask pattern in a feminine color palette, is just $37.46 for a 3′ x 5′ rug.

3
Hobby Lobby Nook and Company Pink Bows Soap Dispenser

LoveShackFancy dupe soap dispenser
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has many LoveShackFancy-inspired items, including this Nook and Company Pink Bows Soap Dispenser for just $6.49. The white sopa dispenser features dainty bows etched around it and filled with light pink paint.

4
Urban Outfitters Bow Scented Candle

LoveShackFancy dupe candles
Urban Outfitters

This Urban Outfitters Bow Scented Candle is not only adorable, but “smells amazing,” per shoppers. “I ordered the vanilla scented pink bow candle, it smells amazinggg i’m literally obsessed. also such a cute candle i love the bow, will defs be recycling into a makeup brush holder after burning,” one wrote about the candles, which starts at $11 for the smaller size.

5
Marshalls En Vogue 14×24 Toile Bow Pillow

LoveShackFancy dupe pillow
Marshall’s

Marshalls is another sneaky resource for all things LoveShackFancy-inspired. I love this utterly romantic En Vogue 14×24 Toile Bow Pillow, the perfect addition to any sofa, chair, or bed.

6
Market Square Pink & White Bows Kitchen Towels

LoveShackFancy dupe towels
Hobby Lobby

Fancy up your kitchen with these Market Square Pink & White Bows Kitchen Towels from Hobby Lobby. The white and pink aesthetic (white background with pink bows on one side, and a pink background with white bows on the other) adds a pop of color into your space. Each retails for $7.99.

7
T.J. Maxx Lillian August 22.5×19 Linen Wrap Swoop Lillian Side Table

LoveShackFancy dupe side table
T.J. Maxx

I found this adorable Lillian August 22.5×19 Linen Wrap Swoop Lillian Side Table at T.J. Maxx for $99.99, which makes the perfect accent table for any LoveShackFancy-inspired space. The textured piece features ring detail and scalloped accent, making it functional and oh-so-chi.

