7 Best New Marshalls Clearance Markdowns This Week

Marshalls just slashed prices on luxury goods, cookware, and fashion must-haves.

August 20, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s tough to find great deals in the clearance section of your local Marshalls store. Usually, by the time clothing and shoes get majorly marked down, there are limited sizes and colors. And, most stores have limited inventory, so the best items might not even reach your location. Luckily, the Marshalls’ website is filled with the hottest items, including designer goods, must-have home items, and Sephora-worthy beauty products, all less than retail. This week, tons of items landed in the clearance section, and prices are slashed even lower.

1
Gucci Sunglasses

Gucci square sunglasses
Marshalls

I recently shopped for sunglasses at Bloomingdale’s and was shocked to find prices over $500 on Gucci shades. I was delightfully surprised to see this chic pair of Gucci squared sunnies from the Italian designer on sale at Marshall’s for just $200, $50 less than before, and hundreds less than department stores.

2
L’Occitane 1.7oz Immortelle Divine Cream

L'Occtiane cream
Marshalls

Marshalls is my secret spot for designer skincare and beauty products at a fraction of the price. L’Occitane 1.7oz Immortelle Divine Cream just got slashed to $56 from $69.99. The same exact made-in-France cream is $120 on the brand’s website.

3
LoveShackFancy Eterna Halter Neck Open Back Top

LoveShackFancy halter top
Marshalls

Wait, they have LoveShackFancy at Marshalls? I was stunned when the LoveShackFancy Eterna Halter Neck Open Back Top popped up on the clearance page for $48 down from $59.99. It originally retailed for $225.

4
Jamie Young Company 22×30 Scroll Shell Mantle Mirror

Primrose mirror dupe
Marshalls

Looking for a perfect dupe for the Anthropologie Primrose Mirror for a whole lot less? Jamie Young Company 22×30 Scroll Shell Mantle Mirror is down to $75 from $99.99, while the Anthro version will set you back hundreds.

5
Calvin Klein Short Sleeve Tonal Standard Logo Crew Neck Tee

calvin klein t-shirt
Marshalls

I am always looking for the perfect t-shirt. Calvin Klein Short Sleeve Tonal Standard Logo Crew Neck Tee comes close, and is such a steal at $12 marked down from $14.99. Stock up on the item in black and white.

6
All-Clad 1.5qt Stainless Steel Copper Core Sauce Pan Slightly Blemished

Alll-clad pot
Marshalls

Insider tip: You can get “slightly blemished” cookware at discount stores for a fraction of the retail price. Take for example, this All-Clad 1.5qt Stainless Steel Copper Core Sauce Pan Slightly Blemished, marked down on clearance for $99 from $129.99. The same item retails for $200.

7
Sand & Fog 15.7oz Round Glass Teakwood Soap

sand and fog soap
Marshalls

Marshalls has many of the same candles and soaps as HomeGoods, but they are available online. Sand & Fog 15.7oz Round Glass Teakwood Soap was $7.99, but it has now been marked down to $6. The same item is $13 on the brand’s website.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life.
