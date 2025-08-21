11 Best New Michael’s Items Hitting Shelves This August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Back in the day, Michael’s was simply an arts and crafts store, where you went to buy paint, canvases, beads, twine, or anything you needed for your next crafting project. However, over the years, the chain has become so much more, carrying everything from party supplies to serious home decor items. Fall is starting to fall, and this week, Michael’s just got a major shipment of new items that you will want to throw in your cart before they sell out. Here are 11 new Michael’s arrivals that just hit shelves this week.

1 17oz. Fall Scented Jar Candle by Ashland

Michael’s has so many great fall-themed candles right now. The store’s popular Yankee Candle dupe just dropped lots of new scents. The 17oz. Fall Scented Jar Candle by Ashland is just $6.99 or 2 for $7.99. “Smells great and such a great price!” writes one shopper. New scents include Pumpkin Buttercream, Apple Cobbler, Autumn Walk, and Flannel & Football.

2 18ct. Warm White LED Pinecone String Lights by Ashland

My daughter is all about festive string lights, like this set of 18 Warm White LED Pinecone String Lights by Ashland, on sale for $8.99 from $14.99. It features natural pinecones with warm LED lights, that are festive for fall but will also take you through the winter season.

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This Month.

3 Gold Bow Framed Pinboard Wall Décor by Ashland

I am loving Michael’s new Blush Romance collection, a very Anthropologie meets LoveShackFancy-inspired collection. The Gold Bow Framed Pinboard Wall Décor by Ashland is giving serious Anthro Primrose Mirror vibes, and it’s just $17.99 down from $29.99. Pin photos, notes, or art prints on it. “As soon as I opened the package, I was blown away by how beautiful it was in person! The gold bow is just adorable and totally on trend. It has this perfect balance of sweetness and style that makes it feel really special. The quality is outstanding! You can tell it was made with care, and it feels like something that will last for years to come. Honestly, for the price, I was expecting something nice, but this completely exceeded my expectations. It’s such a meaningful piece, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. Highly, highly recommend!” writes one shopper.

4 10″ Gold Skull Bleeding Unscented Taper Candles

Last year, we bought our first set of “bleeding” candles and had so much fun with them. This set of Ashland 10″ Gold Skull Bleeding Unscented Taper Candles, on sale for $6.99 from $9.99, adds a spooky but subtle enough touch to your space. When burned, they bleed red wax.

5 Ghost Straw Toppers, 4ct. by Ashland

Instead of buying a Halloween-themed Stanley, add a touch of festivity to the ones you already have with these Ghost Straw Toppers, 4ct. by Ashland, on sale for $3.99 from $5.99. “They are exactly what I was looking for. They are perfect and fit all Stanley cups,” writes a shopper.

6 20″ x 12″ Vintage Flower Lumbar Pillow by Ashland

Another item from the Blush Romance collection, leaning into the LoveShackfancy aesthetic, is the 20″ x 12″ Vintage Flower Lumbar Pillow by Ashland, on sale for $17.99 from $29.99. According to shoppers, the floral pillow is “really pretty” and “looks like you paid a lot more for it than you did.”

RELATED: 6 Dollar Tree Designer Dupe Candles Under $5 Just Hit Shelves.

7 Set of 3 -Ceramic Pumpkin with 3 Tea Lights, Jack-O-Lantern Candle Holder

If you aren’t into harsh Halloween colors, this Ceramic Pumpkin with 3 Tea Lights, Jack-O-Lantern Candle Holder set is right up your aesthetic alley. The set retails for $65.99 and comes with three muted ceramic pumpkin tea holders with LED tea lights.

8 Brown Longhorn Skull Faux Leather Throw Pillow by Ashland

I also love the new Santa Fe collection, including this Brown Longhorn Skull Faux Leather Throw Pillow by Ashland. It adds a Western touch to any space and is half off, $14.99 down from $29.99.

9 7.75″ Antique Brass Horse Bookend Set by Ashland

Another must-buy item from the Santa Fe collection is the 7.75″ Antique Brass Horse Bookend Set by Ashland on sale for $14.99 from $29.99. The bookends feature a horse head shape with an antique brass finish.

10 16″ Natural Brown Gathering Basket by Ashland

I am a sucker for multi-tasking decor, like this 16″ Natural Brown Gathering Basket by Ashland, on sale for $19.79 from $32.99, perfect for storing random items or displaying faux fall foliage. It is “well made,” one shopper says. “Perfect look and perfect size.”

11 20″ Brown Triple Wood Bells Wall Décor by Ashland

Another fall into winter item I am majorly crushing on is this 20″ Brown Triple Wood Bells Wall Décor by Ashland, marked down to $20.99 from $34.99. The wooden bells are “AMAZING!” per shoppers and the perfect addition to any farmhouse aesthetic. “I knew as soon as I seen them in store I had to bring them home with me. Not too heavy and not flimsy at all,” writes a shopper. “These bells are beautiful! The color is very nice and not too heavy,” adds another.