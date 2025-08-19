 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This Month

From pumpkin spice candles to fall body care, these new finds are irresistible.

August 19, 2025
August 19, 2025
There is something extra nostalgic about shopping at Bath & Body Works in the fall: It reminds me of my youth, buying three and getting one free of my favorite body mist, and all the autumn-themed aromas filling the store give me all those fall feels. Now that summer is ending and fall fever is getting started, the store is filling up with so many great new products. Here are 7 new Bath & Body Works items hitting shelves this month.

1
Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works candle
Bath & Body Works

It would not be fall unless the taste and smell of pumpkin spice were everywhere, would it? I will be picking up the Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice 3-Wick Candle for $26.95. According to the brand, it smells like “a picturesque fall day in the countryside,” with notes of heirloom pumpkin, patchouli, and fall spices. Each candle burns up to 45 hours and comes with a decorative lid.

2
White Barn Pumpkin Vine Nightlight Wallflowers Fragrance Plug

Bath & Body Works nightlight pumpkin vines
Bath & Body Works

I love that this fall fragrance item is not only functional but also decorative. Fill the White Barn Pumpkin Vine Nightlight Wallflowers Fragrance Plug with your go-to Wallflowers fragrance, and it will waft the scent into your room while simultaneously brightening it up with a nightlight glow.

3
Sweet Mum Blossom Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Bath & Body Works sweet mum blossom hand soap
Bath & Body Works

Give your bathroom and kitchen a fall update by investing in new hand soaps, $8.95 each. I am all about the Sweet Mum Blossom Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, which smells like a fall floral arrangement with notes of autumn mums, warm spices, and sweet musk.

4
White Barn White Pumpkin Fragrance Booster

Bath & Body Works fragrance booster laundry white pumpkin
Bath & Body Works

Add some White Barn White Pumpkin Fragrance Booster to your laundry to infuse your clothes with a little fall fragrance. It smells like classic pumpkin with a modern, spicy twist with notes of white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and warm blended spices. The bottle is $19.95 or two for $30 as part of the “Mix & Match” deal.

5
Autumn Drive Body Wash

Bath & Body Works autumn drive body wash
Bath & Body Works

If you want a new fall-scented body wash, shoppers are going wild over Autumn Drive Body Wash. The $14.95 10 fluid-ounce bottle is part of the Mix & Match promo: buy three, get one free. It smells like “a sunny, windows-down ride through the colorful countryside,” with wild raspberry, warm amber, and vanilla birch notes.

6
Pumpkin Cupcake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer

Bath & Body Works pumpkin hand sanitizer
Bath & Body Works

I am stocking up on Back & Body Works hand sanitizers at just $1.95 a pop or six for $10. Pumpkin Cupcake PocketBac Hand Sanitizer smells like a “decadently sweet, perfectly spiced fall treat” with notes of baked pumpkin, whipped vanilla frosting, and golden honey.

7
Whipped Honey & Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Bath & Body Works honey vanilla lotion
Bath & Body Works

Suppose you prefer a more neutral scent for fall. In that case, I recommend the Whipped Honey & Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, a subtle fragrance with notes of honey drizzle, blossoming neroli, and whipped vanilla bean. The tube is just $16.95 and part of the Mix & Match deal, buy three, get one free. 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more
