11 Best New Lowe’s Patio Deals This Week

With Memorial Day here, it's time to deck out your space with furniture, lighting fixtures, and more.

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We’ve been diving deep into Lowe’s inventory all spring long, taking advantage of all the new arrivals as we prepare for the warmer months ahead. But with Memorial Day weekend finally here, we’re making a major push to finally finish our long list of patio projects with some help from the home improvement retailer. Fortunately, it looks like the latest batch of products will help us tick plenty of boxes, with a new outdoor dining table, shade solutions, fountains, and more in the mix. So, get ready to step outside and take in the fresh air with the best new Lowe’s patio deals available this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Deals Starting This Week.

1 Sunshine Valley 9-Piece Wood Rattan Patio Dining Set

If you’re planning on entertaining outdoors as much as we are this summer, you’re going to need a way to host meals. This Sunshine Valley 9-Piece Wood Rattan Patio Dining Set ($1,598) has a high-end acacia look we love, complete with an insert that can add more room for extra guests in a pinch.

2 HomLux Solar Rattan Hanging Lanterns 2-Pack

Thoughtful lighting solutions can be one of the easiest ways to seriously upgrade your outdoor space. This HomLux Solar Rattan Hanging Lanterns 2-Pack ($117.11) can provide that boho-chic look you’re going for, all without having to worry about running any wiring.

3 XIZZI Sunrise Outdoor Sectional

If you’re looking for a true one-stop shop to get your patio covered for this summer (and many more to come), you’re going to want to consider this XIZZI Sunrise Outdoor Sectional ($1,439.99). Not only does it provide plenty of places to sit and relax, but it also includes a fire pit table as a centerpiece.

Customers in the reviews say it’s a “great product” and that the “cushions are very comfortable.”

4 Crestlive Products Chaise Lounge Chair, Set of 2

Noticing it might be time to update your patio or pool furniture? Well, if you needed a push in the right direction, this Crestlive Products Chaise Lounge Chair ($185.99) comes in a set of two and is currently $77 off!

But more importantly, customers say these are very comfortable for the price, with five different reclining positions that make them great for relaxing, reading, or catching rays.

“I couldn’t be more satisfied,” writes one shopper in the review section. “The color is modern and really elevates any outdoor space. For the quality you get, the price is excellent. Highly recommended!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

5 VOUA HDPE Patio Rocking Chair

Going for a more classic look on your patio? You really can’t go wrong with this VOUA Patio Rocking Chair ($99.99), which is made from a durable composite material that makes it extra durable while still looking like authentic wood.

“I’m a big fan of the high back of this chair,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s very comfortable and gives me good support while I’m relaxing.”

6 Backyard Discovery Brendan Pergola with Canopy

If you’re looking for a shade solution that’s a little more permanent than an umbrella, you’re going to love this Backyard Discovery Brendan Pergola with Canopy ($699). The easy-to-install piece can provide the light cover you need, while also blocking out those passing showers.

“This sail shade was exactly what we needed for our new deck,” writes one happy customer. “It is the perfect size and provides the necessary shade to make our patio usable during the summer months. It was easy to assemble and even provides locations to hang lights, very nice touch!”

7 Maldives 3-Piece Matte Coral Bistro Patio Dining Set

Just because you’re decorating a smaller space doesn’t mean you can’t go all out. This Maldives 3-Piece Matte Coral Bistro Patio Dining Set ($329) is the epitome of efficiency, with two chairs that nest perfectly into the table when not in use. But this bright pop of color could be just what your balcony needs!

8 Style Selections Bench with Gray Cushion

Looking for a simple seating option for your porch, patio, or deck? This Style Selections Bench with Gray Cushion ($248) is sleek and eye-catching in its own right, but is made from aluminum to give it extra support and longevity. In fact, one reviewer says that “this bench is sturdy and comfortable even without the pad.”

The best part? It’s currently $50 off as part of the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale.

RELATED: 7 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Teamson Home Tiered Outdoor Fountain

Adding elements besides plants to your patio can be a great way to enhance the vibe. That certainly includes water features like this Teamson Home Tiered Outdoor Fountain ($269), which brings not only a visual element but also a relaxing trickling noise. Talk about a zen experience!

10 Costway Outdoor Daybed

If you’re looking to relax as much as we are this summer, you’re going to have to go all out on the right kind of furniture. That includes this Costway Outdoor Daybed ($460.19), which features a built-in canopy for shade and a convenient center table for your drinks, snacks, books, and more. It’s perfect for pool decks, too!

11 BABOOM Fire Table

At this point, we’ve seen a lot of fire pits, but few are as unique as this BABOOM Fire Table ($723.60). With a wooden frame and propane fuel source, it’s a truly special functional statement piece that will truly elevate the look of your patio.