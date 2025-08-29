 Skip to content
7 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Hobby Lobby just dropped stylish home items you'll want to grab before they sell out.

August 29, 2025
August 29, 2025
Hobby Lobby is my go-to resource for everything from dried flowers and wreaths to cozy blankets and even furniture. There are so many new home items flooding the aisles of the store this week and also the website. What do you need to buy? Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby new home buys you’ll want immediately.

1
This Organic Feeling Fall Wreath

wreath Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is famous for its extensive collection of faux and dried flowers and foliage. It’s always a great place to shop for seasonal wreaths. I love this Eucalyptus, Pinecone & Berry Mini Wreath, part of the 40% off fall promo right now, bringing the price down to $8.99 from $14.99.

2
A Gorgeous Bow Mirror Tray

tray Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

My daughter is super into the preppy aesthetic and is flipping out over this Gold Bow Mirror Glass Tray. It looks far more expensive than $11.99 and can be used in any room, including the bathroom or bedroom, for trinkets, perfume, or beauty products.

3
A Muted Plaid Fall Pillow

pillow Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

If you want to add a subtle touch of fall into your space, grab a few of these Gray & White Plaid Chenille Throw Pillows, $31.99. It feels sort of farmhouse to me, but will work in other styles, as it features a muted plaid pattern. It will look great on your bed or in any living spaces.

4
This Coastal Chic Rattan Lamp

lamp Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

I love added various textures into a space, especially when they are unexpected like this Rattan Table Lamp. Get it for half off, $34.99, a shockingly low price for such a cool accent to your room.

5
A Pottery Barn Looking Bench

bench Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Nobody is going to know that you didn’t pay a hundred more for the Parsons Crossbuck Padded Wood Bench at Pottery Barn. It’s 30 percent off, $111.99, and is “Well Made & Beautiful!!” per a customer. “I love this Ottoman! It is beautiful and went perfect in front of my living room couch! I also purchased the matching smaller one to put in front of my loveseat. Because the fabric on the top is off white, I did treat both pieces with Scotchguard.”

6
A Cozy Faux Fur Throw

throw blanket Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has so many cozy blankets to choose from at unbeatable prices. I love this Darsee & David’s Leopard Print Faux Fur Mink Throw Blanket, $22.99, with such a subtle but statement-making pattern.

7
This Candle That Smells Like Freshly Baked Cookies

candle Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby

If you want your house to smell like freshly baked cookies all the time, order this Darsee & David’s Warm Cookies Candle Tin, $8.99. “I smelled this scent in-store and fell in love with it, but it wasn’t until they had a 50% off sale that I went back and bought it for $6.99. It smells literally so delicious. One of the best scents I’ve ever smelled hahah. Very reminiscent of a bakery!” writes a shopper.

