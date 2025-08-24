This $10 Hobby Lobby Candle Is the Perfect Dupe for Anthropologie’s Iconic Scent

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ever since I walked into an Anthropologie store for the first time, I have been obsessed with the scent flooding from the store: Capri Blue Volcano. The beyond viral candle has been a bestseller for decades, evoking the spirit of Capri with an “energizing blend of exotic citrus and sugary notes.” Over the years, I have spent a small fortune on designer candles, which come in various shapes, sizes, and colors. However, with the help of Hobby Lobby shoppers, I just discovered the “perfect dupe” for just $10.

Customers buy Darsee & David’s Clementine & Mango candles on repeat

Darsee & David’s Clementine & Mango Jar Candle, $9.99 for an 18-fluid-ounce glass jar filled with the trademark fragrance combo, is a favorite with Hobby Lobby shoppers. It has been a true repeat purchase for many customers, who swear it is the “perfect” Capri Blue Volcano dupe for a fraction of the price.

RELATED: 7 Best Hobby Lobby Items I Found in Store This Week.

It is “the perfect dupe” and “one of the “best candles ever”

“This candle is the perfect dupe for the incredibly expensive volcano candles that we all love so much! Can’t beat the half price cost of only $10. Buy one, you won’t be disappointed! They burn quite awhile and fill a room, but are not overpowering,” writes one shopper.

Another calls it “one of the best candles ever,” in their 5-star review. “This candle beats out yankee candles and is far cheaper. I will be purchasing more of Clementine and Mango for sure. I will when they go on sale try some of the other scents as well,” they write.

“I have purchased 3 jars since october. My husband and I are in love with this scent. The scent fills our lower level,” a reviewer says, while another regular candle buyer says it is “by far the best candle I have ever bought.” And, it is “totally worth the price. Fills the room easily and a third of the similar smelling volcano,” yet another adds.

It also comes in diffusers, room sprays, and other candle styles

The Darsee & David’s Clementine & Mango scent is available in other forms. Get the Clementine & Mango Jar Candle for $13.99, Clementine & Mango Fragrance Cubes for $1.99, Clementine Mango Room Spray for $5.99, or Clementine & Mango Aromatic Diffuser for $9.99.

“Great dupe for the Capri Blue Volcano scent! I have this in my bathroom with 3 reeds and the throw is perfect. Item came packaged really well and shipping was fast – I’m very happy,” a shopper writes about the latter.