5 Secrets About Shopping at Anthropologie You Need to Know, Retail Experts Say

Anthropologie is one of the best shops to peruse on a lazy afternoon. It's known for its large collection of floaty boho dresses, delicious-smelling candles, of-the-moment accessories, and chic home decor, so it's always fun to see which odds and ends show up at any given location.

However, for many of us, it's also known for its steep prices. Unless you've got lots of money to burn, Anthropologie may be out of reach—reserved for the occasional splurge or treat-yourself moment. But if you know the right shopping secrets, Anthro becomes way more accessible. Read on to learn retail experts' best tips for shopping at the stylish store.

1 Learn the sale schedule.

Many of Anthropologie's items cost a pretty penny, but the retailer often hosts serious sales—and that's when you should do your shopping.

"Anthropologie usually marks down items at the end of the season, and you can save 20 percent to 50 percent off clothing, accessories, and home goods," says money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. There's usually a winter sale after Christmas, a spring sale in April, a Labor Day sale, and a Black Friday sale.

Those aren't the only times you can save big. "Better than end-of-season sales, Anthropologie routinely hosts a 'sale on a sale,' in which you can enjoy up to an additional 40 percent off reduced styles," Woroch explains. You'll want to keep tabs on the website to find out when these are taking place.

2 Make returns in person.

Unfortunately, Anthro doesn't provide free shipping, so a $5.95 fee will be deducted from any refund to pay for shipping.

"You can dodge this added cost by returning at a local store," says Woroch. "Otherwise, call customer service to ask for a free return shipping label—you'll likely qualify for a one-time courtesy free online return!"

3 Sign up for emails.

To ensure you stay in the loop on those aforementioned sales, sign up for Anthropologie's newsletter.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Be cautious with this, though; while it's useful for hearing about sales from Anthropologie, it's also easy to sign up for other Anthropologie brands, like Anthropologie Weddings and Terrain Gardens," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "Make sure when signing up that you're only set to receive the emails you're actually interested in, or you're setting yourself up for a flooded inbox."

Of course, you can always unsubscribe if things get carried away.

4 Shop design center floor sales.

If it's Anthropologie home goods you're after, then attend a floor sale at an Anthropologie Design Center. They take place every September and March and last between two and three weeks each time. At the event, you can score sample furniture for up to 50 percent off.

According to That Outlet Girl, the sale offers covetable pieces, too: "I found the Emma mirror, Mavis chandelier, Oak Farmhouse chair and three Perch stools for 50% off at the Walnut Creek Design Center," she writes.

5 Use a cashback extension.

Finally, using a cashback site can help you earn money on each purchase, especially if your total adds up to something big!

"There are plenty of options, and they provide extra savings, so if you just can't wait for something to go on sale, it's a good way to save at least a little something," says Ramhold. "That said, you may be able to stack sales with some of the cashback offers, which means getting an even better deal overall."

At TopCashback, you can earn 4 percent on your purchase at Anthropologie.

