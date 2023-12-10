11 Luxury Home Brands That Have Outlet Stores, Shopping Expert Shares

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Been eyeing that West Elm TV stand but can't afford the hefty price? Just head over to TikTok to find an affordable dupe. Or, you can see if you live near a West Elm outlet. The luxury home brand is just one of many such retailers with outlet stores nationwide. In fact, shopping expert Kelli, who goes by "That Outlet Girl" online, recently shared 11 furniture and home decor stores with outlet locations, many of which you probably don't know about. Read on for her full list.

1 Restoration Hardware Outlet

In a TikTok video, Kelli kicks off her list with Restoration Hardware. The high-end furniture brand has 39 outlet locations across the U.S., with 10 in California, four in Florida, and three each in New Jersey and Texas.

As Best Life previously shared, shoppers have regularly found items at these outlets for between 50 and 90 percent off regular prices.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, shared that furniture pieces may have been returned with slight imperfections or manufacturing defects. "However, merchandise can also include items that were simply overproduced, so don't let the fear of damaged goods scare you away from checking these stores out," she said.

2 Pottery Barn Outlet

One of the great things about Pottery Barn's outlets is that you'll find items from their regular brand, as well as Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. The not-so-great thing is that there are only 10 locations spread out across the country.

However, you can still snag deals online. As The Outlet Girl shares in a separate video, Pottery Barn's website has an "open box deals" section where you can save up to 50 percent on merchandise.

3 West Elm Outlet

For discounted mid-century-style furniture and modern decor, head to one of West Elm's seven outlets.

Or, peruse their website's "open box deals" for "sale items that have been opened and returned."

4 Crate & Barrel Outlet

Like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel's outlets also have items from their kids' line, as well as from their modern line CB2. And as Best Life previously reported, discounts can be up to 65 percent off.

This retailer has 17 outlet locations, including five in California. They also have sections online for clearance furniture, kids clearance, and CB2 furniture clearance.

5 Anthropologie Outlet

Anthropologie's coveted bohemian- and eclectic-style furniture and homewares are notoriously expensive. But the lucky shoppers who live near the Anthropologie Home Outlets in Phoenix and Pittsburgh are in luck, as these stores offer up to 50 percent off the lowest sticker price, according to The Outlet Girl.

The brand has also been known to do outlet pop-ups, but you'll need to strategize if one arrives near you. This past July, one took place in Philadelphia, but "sold out within two days of opening, drawing long lines and shoppers from out of state," reported The Philadephia Inquirer.

6 Serena & Lily Outlet

The aspirational brand for "coastal grandmother" lovers everywhere, Serena & Lily is perhaps best known for its rattan dining chairs and wooden bead chandeliers, which will cost you $378 each and $4,298, respectively.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But according to The Outlet Girl, Serena & Lily's outlets offer popular merchandise for up to 95 percent off. Unfortunately, there are only four locations—two in California and one each in South Carolina and Florida.

7 Design Within Reach Outlet

Contemporary-style couches from Design Within Reach can easily retail for upwards of $10,000—so even prices at the four outlets might be more than you want to spend.

But if this luxury brand isn't quite within your budget, you can find discount locations in Brooklyn, New York; Vero Beach, Florida; Oxnard, California; and San Marcos, Texas. The Outlet Girl says, "The average discount at this outlet is 40 percent off the retail price."

8 Williams Sonoma Outlet

Whether you need new dishes or have been waiting to treat yourself to that fancy espresso machine, the Williams Sonoma Outlet delivers.

"The Williams Sonoma Outlet offers a variety of end-of-season items, overstocks, gourmet goods, and some unique finds that didn't make it to the regular Williams Sonoma stores," says The Outlet Girl, who adds that you can expect discounts between 20 and 70 percent.

Like fellow Williams-Sonoma, Inc.-owned brands Pottery Barn and West Elm, there are also open box deals on the website—which is good news since there are only six physical outlet stores.

9 Ballard Designs Outlet

Ballard Designs has a little something for everyone, but it only has three outlet locations in Georgia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

The Outlet Girl says discounts are typically around 50 percent but that "Ballard Designs Outlets are AMAZING at running frequent doorbuster promotions for super slashed prices."

10 Arhaus Outlet

Arhaus is another high-end furniture and decor retailer that many people don't realize has an outlet. These four stores are referred to as "The Loft" and are located in Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

But even if you have to make a special trip to one of the outlets, it may be worth it, as The Outlet Girl says discounts can be as much as 95 percent off.

11 Le Creuset Outlet

You can always purchase a Le Creuset dupe, but if you want to invest in the real thing, you can find the French-Belgian brand's famous enameled cast-iron cookware for a discount at its 74 outlet stores.

The retailer also hosts regular "Factory to Table Destination Shopping Events" throughout the country. "Every shopping session features exclusive discounts on a vast selection of products from around the world, including limited-edition colors as well as rare shapes and styles," they explain.

