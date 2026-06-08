Shop 11 new Walmart decor finds that look high-end, from bougie floor lamps to boucle beds.

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In case you didn’t know, Walmart is a sneaky resource for high-end-looking furniture and decor for shockingly affordable prices. Over the past few years, the store has definitely rehabbed its reputation and become a favorite spot for interior designers and decorators, influencers, and high-income earners who don’t want to pay top dollar for name-brand home furnishings. What should you shop for in the home department to get the most bang for your buck? Here are the 11 best new Walmart decor finds shoppers say look high-end.

1 This Bougie Floor Lamp

Serena & Lily, Pottery Barn, or Walmart? Nobody will be able to tell the difference. This minimal yet striking My Texas House 64” Floor Lamp with White Fabric Empire Shade Transitional Floor Light is just $88. “A pottery barn dupe for a fraction of the price! It’s surprisingly heavy which is great if you have children or pets. I would definitely recommend if you’re wanting a designer look on a budget!” writes a shopper.

2 A Minimalist Looking Console

The My Texas House Haven Console Table is another designer-looking piece for just $128. Warning: It regularly sells out. “I waited several months for this console table to come back in stock and it was worth the wait!! Such a gorgeous piece for entryway, behind a couch, etc. I love that it is enclosed on the bottom so that your ottomans, baskets, etc. are lifted off the floor,” writes a shopper. “It’s prettier in person. I was impressed of how well it was packaged, with Walmart is a hit or miss sometimes with their packaging. The quality is great!” adds another.

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3 A Striped Accent Rug

The Indoor/Outdoor Striped Accent Rug, Blue and White, 24″ x 38″, by My Texas House, $9.97, also looks like it should be selling at a name-brand store. “Such a cute spring update to my front door. The fabric feels durable and the colors are bright. I will have to wait to see how it holds up, but it still looks great even after a rainy day. I need to update our doormat now. It seems like it will be easy to clean and didn’t have any strong odors,” a shopper writes.

4 Ruffled Throw Pillows

This My Texas House Blue Cabana 18″ x 18″ Outdoor Pillow is just $14.97, and gives resort-style vibes. “They’re very pretty in person. I bought three and I’m hoping they got more in stock because it said limited and I LOVE THEM. The ruffle, the stripes, the tone of the color blue and the size is perfect,” writes a shopper.

5 A Slipcovered Dining Chair

These My Texas House Wren Slipcover Dining Chairs with Casters Cream Polyester, $158, are dupes for the Pottery Barn York Slope Arm collection “These chairs on casters are exactly what we were looking for. Very nice fabric. More of a larger weave, which is unusual. I think it makes it look more expensive. Assembly was simple, just the legs need to be added. Instructions were thorough. Really nice option for this casual eating area,” writes a shopper. “I loved these chairs so much that I ended up buying six!” another adds. While the seats are a bit firm, you can remove the cushion and add extra padding if needed. That said, it hasn’t been an issue for us or our four adult kids. I highly recommend these chairs—not just for their stylish appearance, but also for the unbeatable price. They look just like PB chairs and have held up amazingly well, even with four cats in the house!”

6 A Scalloped Jute Rug

The My Texas House Natural/White Scallop Jute with Border Area Rug, 5′ x 8′ is “hands down an amazing rug for the price!” writes a fan, adding that “it held up great with over 100 people on it. After the shoot it found its home in my front porch for Christmas.” Another adds: “I love this rug, I actually bought it for a runner in front of bathroom vanity. It looks great, Has unfolded very nicely. And stays in place. Would highly recommend for quality and price.”

7 A Pretty Planter

The My Texas House 8″ Cream Ceramic Dot Bowl Planter is perfect for your outdoor or indoor needs. “This pot is well made and has a refined, timeless look that works beautifully indoors. The shape and weight give it good stability, especially for trailing plants, and it feels solid without being heavy. The neutral finish pairs easily with different styles and lets the plant stand out rather than compete with it. It’s both practical and visually pleasing, and it noticeably elevates the space it’s in. A great choice if you want something attractive, durable, and easy to style. I recommend this pot!” one person exclaims.

8 A Decorative Tray

The Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Round Decorative Tray, 16″, is $22.97 and looks Pottery Barn or Serena & Lily. “This tray is very nice,” writes a shopper. “I have received many compliments and always asked , ‘where did you get that tray’ When I respond they can’t believe it. It is beautiful and definitely would advise anyone to check Walmart on line for some very nice decorative items.”

9 An Upholstered Bed Frame

Don’t pay full price for your upholstered bed. Head to Walmart for the My Texas House Flynn Boucle Platform Bed, is just $504 and looks super custom. “I am so impressed with this bed. It is beautiful! Great quality!! I have 2 of the matching nightstands and love it all!!” writes a shopper. “Luxury in the budget,” adds another fan. This bed is gorgeous and looks expensive!! We have sleep number base and a BedJet system and were having a hard time finding a bed that accommodated both. This bed is functional, beautiful and affordable!”

10 An Anthropologie-Looking Pot

Anthopologie is at Walmart! Just kidding. But this Beautiful 8″ Sage Wildflower Footed Ceramic Planter is giving boho luxe home vibes. “I am in love with this ceramic footed flower planter by Beautiful. The pattern is wildflowers on a pretty light sage colored background. It is very sturdy and heavy so that it won’t easily tip over if used outside. It also has a convenient plug for drainage. This planter will be a beautiful addition to my front porch patio area or to decorate my front entry. I’m excited for spring to come in order to fill it with some flowers. I’m excited to see what else the Beautiful brand offers!” writes a shopper.

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11 And, This Window Treatments

The My Texas House Solid Ivory Rod Pocket Back Tab Blackout Curtain Panel, 52″ x 84″, starts at around $23 and looks super high-end. “I was impressed with the quality and look of these curtains! They didn’t skimp on material!” writes a shopper. “Love these curtains! Great quality! I purchased one set, lived them so much I’ve purchased two more sets for different room. True blackout curtains,” another adds.