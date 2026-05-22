11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds This Week

Affordable Walmart outdoor living finds for patios and summer entertaining.

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Getting your outdoor space ready for Memorial Day weekend and the summer ahead? You’re likely shopping for patio umbrellas, stylish planters, comfy seating, and maybe even an above-ground pool. It can all feel expensive on paper, but Walmart has plenty of affordable outdoor living finds to help you make the most of the season. Add these Walmart picks to your wishlist for endless summer fun.

1 7.5′ Patio Umbrella

Designed to provide enough shade for three to four chairs and a table, the 7.5′ Patio Umbrella (on sale for $31) features a rust-resistant frame and flexible fiberglass ribs to withstand strong winds and prevent warping. The canopy is made from high-performance fabric and includes a vented top to enhance airflow while allowing soft light to filter through.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Patio Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Sage Bubble Base Ceramic Planter

Did you catch Drew Barrymore‘s new Beautiful outdoor collection? This Sage Bubble Base Ceramic Planter ($40) is designed with a drainage hole to support healthy root growth, while its 12-inch diameter is ideal for medium-sized plants, including ZZ, snake, and pathos plants.

3 5-Seater Conversation Set

This 5-Seater Conversation Set (on sale for $400) comes with a sofa, two armchairs, and an aluminum table. The deep-seated cushions feature five-inch-thick sponge padding and are fitted with removable fabric covers that are both UV-resistant and water-repellent.

Swimming pool not in the budget this year? Don’t fret, this 14-Foot Above Ground Metal Frame Swimming Pool (on sale for $178) works just as well and requires less maintenance. It can accommodate up to six people; you can also upgrade to the 15-foot version that has enough space for eight.

5 71-Gallon Durable Outdoor Deck Box

This weather-resistant 71-Gallon Durable Outdoor Deck Box (on sale for $58) can hold up to 485 pounds of outdoor supplies, including pool toys, backyard games, grilling essentials, lounge cushion, and more. It features no-tool assembly and padlock compatibility for added security.

6 30″ Propane Fire Pit Table

Host sunset happy hours or late-night s’mores parties with the 30″ Propane Fire Pit Table (on sale for $170). It has a steel base that stylishly hides the propane tank and includes a fitted lid, allowing you to convert it into a full-service tabletop when the fire pit isn’t in use.

7 Bamboo Bistro Set

Trying to squeeze furniture in a small outdoor space? Opt for the Bamboo Bistro Set (on sale for $155), whose compact blueprint requires minimal real estate, but still gets the job done. Plus, the blue Parisian print adds a stylish flair.

8 3-Piece Outdoor Swivel Chair Set

Hop on the boucle chair trend with this 3-Piece Outdoor Swivel Chair Set ($889), which also comes with a faux wood side table and matching storage ottoman. Place it near the pool for a peaceful waterside retreat, or dub it your new outdoor reading nook.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Summer Kitchen Finds Under $20.

9 Tempered Glass Tabletop Fire Pit

If your backyard is maxed out on room but you’re still looking to add a fire pit feature, the Tempered Glass Tabletop Fire Pit (on sale for $27) is a stylish, space-saving option. It takes up minimal space while still delivering plenty of warmth once the sun goes down.

10 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

This 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set (on sale for $360) will be the centerpiece of your outdoor entertaining this summer. The chairs have a swivel base with supportive armrests and backs for added comfort, while the steel square table includes a built-in umbrella hole for easy shade placement.

11 9-Piece Weather-Resistant Dining Set

If you need even more seating space, go for this 9-Piece Weather-Resistant Dining Set (on sale for $950). It comfortably seats up to eight people and has an umbrella hole for added convenience.

“A fraction of the cost of the other brands and as of now looks just as good!” raved one shopper.