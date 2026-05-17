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11 Best New Target Patio Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 17, 2026
Fact-Checked
New Target patio finds for outdoor spaces ahead of summer hosting.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 17, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, shoppers are bustling to get their outdoor spaces ready for summer. And of course, Target‘s new arrivals section is brimming with weatherproof furniture, gardening essentials, patio bistro sets, loungers, fire pits, and plenty more to prep your space for sunny days and outdoor entertaining. Shop the 11 best new Target patio finds arriving this week below.

1
Acacia Wood and Rattan 4-Seater Conversation Set

Christopher Knight Home Allerton Outdoor Acacia Wood and Rattan 4-Seater Chat Set with Cushions, Teak/Beige
Target

Make the most of your backyard this summer with the Acacia Wood and Rattan 4-Seater Conversation Set (on sale for $757). The set includes two rounded armchairs, a coordinating loveseat with water-resistant cushions, and a 41-inch coffee table topped with a solid wood surface.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Memorial Day Deals.

2
Raised Wooden Garden Bed

Mother's Day 43.3" Outdoor Solid Fir Wood Raised Garden Bed with Liner, Large Planter Box for Vegetables & Herbs, Natural Wood, 1pc
Target

In your Martha Stewart era? Grow herbs and fresh produce at home with the Raised Wooden Garden Bed (on sale for $70). Designed with convenience in mind, the spacious planter features 43 inches of growing room, built-in drainage holes to support healthy roots, and a protective liner that separates soil from raw materials.

3
Round Metal Patio Bistro Table

Round Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table White - Threshold designed w/ Studio McGee
Target

Perfect for decks and porches, the Round Metal Patio Bistro Table ($150) is designed with a compact footprint, but can still comfortably seat up to four people. It also includes a hidden umbrella slot, making it easy to add extra shade on sunny days.

4
48″ Hanging Hammock

Bliss Hammocks Caribbean Hammock with Pillow & Hardware, 48" Wide, Candy Stripe
Target

Take your reading nook and phone calls outdoors from this 48″ Hanging Hammock (on sale for $40). Made from a soft cotton-blend fabric, it features a built-in pillow for added comfort and includes all the necessary hardware for an easy setup.

5
Weatherproof 55-Gallon Storage Box

ACOINEL Outdoor Storage Box, 55 Gallon Waterproof Deck Box, Weatherproof Resin Outside Storage Bin for Patio Furniture, Garden Tools,Cushion, Grey
Target

Stash pool toys, towels, extra cushions, backyard games, and more in this Weatherproof 55-Gallon Storage Box (on sale for $39). Its durable construction is built to resist rain, harsh UV exposure, and warping for reliable outdoor storage season after season.

6
Round Outdoor Side Table

LeisureMod Eden Modern Side End Table – Indoor/Outdoor Accent Table for Living Room, Bedroom, Patio, Balcony, Porch, Garden, Homes, Small Spaces
Target

With a space-saving design, this Round Outdoor Side Table ($135) is ideal for balconies, porches, or tucked between seating areas for added surface space. Its oak-brown ribbed finish and pedestal base create a luxe look—no one will be able to tell it’s actually made from artificial stone.

7
Mesh Pool Safety Fence

No-Drilling Removable Mesh Pool Safety Fence, Child and Pet Protection, Stainless Steel Feet DIY Outdoor Safety Guard Barrier, 4*108 FT
Target

Safety comes first! Built with heavy-duty aluminum and stainless steel stakes, this Mesh Pool Safety Fence (on sale for $843) comes with four 108-foot barriers. The height, length, and layout can all be customized to fit your family’s needs.

8
28″ Square Propane Fire Pit Table

28" Square Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, 50,000 BTU Steel Outdoor Fire Pit for Patio, Deck & Backyard, Black Finish
Target

Super versatile, this 28″ Square Propane Fire Pit Table (on sale for $260) can be used as a toasty fire pit at night or a convenient patio table during the day. “This was the easiest project I can ever remember putting together and the instructions were clear,” raved one shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Patio Finds Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy This Week.

Another customer shared that they “haven’t had any issues even with strong winds and thunderstorms” and “I’ve gotten so many compliments and people [keep] asking where I bought it.”

9
Outdoor Rolling Serving Cart

Hyleory Gray Outdoor HDPE Rolling Serving Cart with Stainless Steel Top and Storage Cabinet
Target

Let’s go over all the details: The Outdoor Rolling Serving Cart (on sale for $320) is designed with a built-in handle and rolling wheels for easy mobility; a stainless steel top that’s food-safe and low maintenance; condiment tray; utensil and dish towel hanging hooks; and a paper towel holder, plus a spacious shelf and two cabinets for storage.

10
Folding Portable Lounger

3-in-1 Tanning Chair with Face Hole & Folding Table, Outdoor Beach Lounger with 5 Reclining Positions, Removable Pillow for Pool, Patio, Garden,Blue
Target

Upgrade your beach and poolside setup with this Folding Portable Lounger (on sale for $80). Designed for versatile comfort, it can be used as a recliner, flat lounger, or face-down tanning chair thanks to the built-in cushioned face hole. It also includes five adjustable positions, a removable pillow, a side pocket, and a separate foldable table.

11
Outdoor Wooden Rocking Chair

Gymax Outdoor Wood Rocking Chair, Ergonomic High-Back Patio Rocker with Smooth Glide Base & Slatted Design Ideal for Porch
Target

Imagine sipping on your morning coffee from the comfort of this Outdoor Wooden Rocking Chair (on sale for $86) on your front porch or balcony. Style it with cushions or throw pillows.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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