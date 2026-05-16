11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-May

The best new Cracker Barrel decor finds hitting shelves this month.

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Cracker Barrel‘s general store has always been the retail equivalent of a well-curated attic—an eclectic blend of old and new, practical and whimsical. Therein lies its appeal. The mid-May decor drop leans into the store’s natural strengths: nature-inspired wall pieces, ceramic accent bowls and trinket dishes, botanical candle holders, and a few genuinely unexpected finds (think a wood-and-resin chain link sculpture and a strawberry wall hanging that’s already generating attention online). Price points run from $4.89 to $59.99, with most pieces landing under $30. Here are the 11 top finds worth knowing about in mid-May.

1 Rattan Boxes—Set of 2

Rattan storage boxes solve the decorative organization problem—they look intentional on a shelf or coffee table while actually holding (and hiding) your less aesthetic things. This set of two rattan boxes fits naturally into the natural material decor style that continues to dominate home magazines in 2026. Two sizes for $29.99.

2 Ceramic Green Decorative Trinket Box

Small ceramic boxes are the desk or vanity accent that earns its place by being both decorative and genuinely useful for corralling rings, earrings, or small keepsakes. This ceramic green decorative trinket box with a lid has the organic, matte finish that you’ll see at all the best home goods stored right now. It’s $17.99.

3 Stained Glass Hummingbird Wreath

This stained glass hummingbird wreath showcases a bright hummingbird surrounded by floral stained glass details that catch and reflect the light. It’s got a circular design that adds a cheerful, nature-inspired touch to windows, porches, and sunny indoor spots. The stained glass hummingbird wreath is $59.99—the statement piece of this drop.

4 Large Metal Palm Tree Candle Holder

Metal botanical candle holders have been a consistent seller at Cracker Barrel, and the palm tree silhouette is a strong summer update to the format. This large metal palm tree candle holder brings a tropical, outdoor-party energy to a porch table or patio surface. It’s $29.99.

5 Blue Ceramic Trinket Dish with Lid

Blue ceramic reads instantly as something from a boutique gift shop rather than a chain retailer. This blue ceramic trinket dish with a lid is a well-priced small accent that works on a nightstand, a bathroom shelf, or a vanity. And, at $17.99, it’s the kind of find you buy for yourself and immediately consider buying as a gift.

6 White Ceramic Decorative Bowl

Simple decorative bowls are one of those perennial home decor purchases that work in every room and every aesthetic—filled with fruit, left empty on a coffee table, or used to display seasonal objects. This white ceramic decorative bowl has a clean, sophisticated profile that makes it easy to style around. It’s $24.99.

7 Faux Decorative Pedestal Bowl

Pedestal bowls have a formal quality that flat bowls don’t deliver—the elevated base makes whatever is inside feel displayed rather than just stored. This faux decorative pedestal bowl is a dining room or console table accent that reads more expensive than $34.99.

8 Large Strawberry Wall Decor

Strawberries have been one of the defining motifs of the spring and summer 2026 home decor season—appearing on everything from kitchenware to throw pillows. This large strawberry wall decor is a bold, playful wall piece that works in a kitchen, a sunroom, or a covered porch. At $19.99, it’s an easy way to lean into the trend.

9 Beaded Pearl Frame

At $4.89, the beaded pearl frame is the lowest price point on this list and one of the most giftable finds in Cracker Barrel’s current selection. The beaded pearl detail gives it a romantic, feminine quality that makes it a strong gift-with-a-photo option for a graduation, a Mother’s Day follow-up, or a birthday.

10 Gold Bow Trinket Dish

Gold trinket dishes have been appearing on home decor feeds all season. On this one, the bow detail reads both classic and current, and the gold finish keeps it from feeling overly precious. This gold bow trinket dish is a small, stylish accent at $6.99 that makes an easy addition to a vanity, a desk, or a bedside table.

Chain link sculptural objects have been turning up across home decor price points this season, from high-end boutiques to mass retailers. Cracker Barrel’s version in wood and resin gives the trend a warmer, more organic feel than metal alternatives. This wood and resin chain link sculpture is a contemporary tabletop find at $24.99 that works on a shelf, a console, or a coffee table.