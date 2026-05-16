11 Target Activewear Finds Shoppers Say Feel Pure Luxury

Affordable activewear that shoppers say feels like high-end luxury.

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As much as I love perusing the aisles at Athleta, Lululemon, and Alo Yoga, my budget doesn’t always agree with the price tag. That’s why Target‘s activewear line is such a win. It’s packed with buttery soft leggings, workout dresses, supportive sports bras, and trendy jackets that give off the same vibes as high-end athletic brands, but for a fraction of the cost. Upgrade your activewear collection with these 11 Target pieces that shoppers say feel like pure luxury.

1 High-Support Sports Bra

If you’re into running or high-endurance workouts, the High-Support Sports Bra (on sale for $23) is a great addition to your activewear lineup. Designed with the feel of a traditional bra, it features softly-lined cups, adjustable straps, and a secure hook-and-eye closure for added lift.

RELATED: 11 T.J. Maxx Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 Everyday Soft High-Rise Flare Leggings

When it comes to athleisure, these Everyday Soft High-Rise Flare Leggings (on sale for $21) take the cake. Shoppers say the stretchy leggings “hug every curve” and “offer excellent tummy control.”

“Honestly, just want to buy every color and not waste my money on $128 leggings anymore,” admitted one reviewer. “I’m 5’5″ and always wish flare leggings were longer on me and these are the perfect length!”

3 Contrast Trim Woven Shorts

More than 7,400 Target shoppers have snapped up these Contrast Trim Woven Shorts ($25) in the last month—A.K.A., they’re certified showstoppers. They have an athletic fit with a drawstring waistband, two-inch inseam, and side pocket.

4 Knit Active Dress

Ideal for running errands, low-impact workouts, and everyday wear, the Knit Active Dress (on sale for $30) is an easy dupe for Lululemon. It’s made from a midweight nylon-spandex jersey blend that’s moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and offers plenty of stretch for a comfy, supportive fit.

5 Woven Peplum Jacket

No, this Woven Peplum Jacket (on sale for $30) isn’t from Nike or Adidas. It’s from Target, but you’d never know by looking at it. It’s available in sizes XS–4X and three colors: black, midnight blue, and berry pink.

6 Light-Support Retro Contrast Hem Sports Bra

Style this Light-Support Retro Contrast Hem Sports Bra (on sale for $15) under an open jacket with comfy leggings and chunky sneakers for an easy athleisure look. The pullover sports bra is best for low-intensity workings, including yoga, pilates, walking, and stretching.

7 Sleeveless Polo Tank

Wear this Sleeveless Polo Tank (on sale for $19) to the tennis court or driving range. It features a built-in bra and delicate scalloped collar for a sporty yet polished look.

8 High-Rise Asymmetrical Pleated Skort

On that topic, complete your pickleball ‘fit with the High-Rise Asymmetrical Pleated Skort (on sale for $24). It has a pull-on elasticized waistband and built-in shorts with a side stash pocket for small essentials.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Summer Shoes That Are Selling Fast.

9 Bandana Active Court Dress

Similar to styles you’d find at Athleta or FP Movement, the Bandana Active Court Dress (on sale for $30) has built-in shapewear for added support and a modest square neckline. Pssst, it also comes in a trendy blue gingham print with cherries.

10 Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

Multiple shoppers have dubbed the Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (on sale for $30) from Target a dupe for Popflex’s fleece bomber jacket, which retails for upwards of $150. And what’s more, it also comes in a matching kids’ version for an adorable mommy-and-me moment.

11 Sleeveless Knit Pleated Romper

If dresses aren’t your style, try this Sleeveless Knit Pleated Romper (on sale for $30). “Absolutely love this romper and hope they make it in every color. Perfect for just running errands and chasing kids around at the park. Very comfortable and breathable,” wrote one customer.