 Skip to content

11 Target Activewear Finds Shoppers Say Feel Pure Luxury

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 16, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable activewear that shoppers say feels like high-end luxury.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
May 16, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As much as I love perusing the aisles at Athleta, Lululemon, and Alo Yoga, my budget doesn’t always agree with the price tag. That’s why Target‘s activewear line is such a win. It’s packed with buttery soft leggings, workout dresses, supportive sports bras, and trendy jackets that give off the same vibes as high-end athletic brands, but for a fraction of the cost. Upgrade your activewear collection with these 11 Target pieces that shoppers say feel like pure luxury.

1
High-Support Sports Bra

Women's High Support Sports Bra - All In Motion™ Cobalt Blue XS
Target

If you’re into running or high-endurance workouts, the High-Support Sports Bra (on sale for $23) is a great addition to your activewear lineup. Designed with the feel of a traditional bra, it features softly-lined cups, adjustable straps, and a secure hook-and-eye closure for added lift.

RELATED: 11 T.J. Maxx Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2
Everyday Soft High-Rise Flare Leggings

Women's Everyday Soft Ultra High-Rise Flare Leggings - All In Motion™ Black M: Moisture Wicking, Quick Drying, UPF 50+
Target

When it comes to athleisure, these Everyday Soft High-Rise Flare Leggings (on sale for $21) take the cake. Shoppers say the stretchy leggings “hug every curve” and “offer excellent tummy control.”

“Honestly, just want to buy every color and not waste my money on $128 leggings anymore,” admitted one reviewer. “I’m 5’5″ and always wish flare leggings were longer on me and these are the perfect length!”

3
Contrast Trim Woven Shorts

Women's Contrast Trim Woven Shorts - JoyLab™ Yellow M
Target

More than 7,400 Target shoppers have snapped up these Contrast Trim Woven Shorts ($25) in the last month—A.K.A., they’re certified showstoppers. They have an athletic fit with a drawstring waistband, two-inch inseam, and side pocket.

4
Knit Active Dress

Women's Knit Active Dress - All In Motion™ Forest Green M
Target

Ideal for running errands, low-impact workouts, and everyday wear, the Knit Active Dress (on sale for $30) is an easy dupe for Lululemon. It’s made from a midweight nylon-spandex jersey blend that’s moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and offers plenty of stretch for a comfy, supportive fit.

5
Woven Peplum Jacket

Women's Woven Peplum Jacket - All In Motion™ Black M
Target

No, this Woven Peplum Jacket (on sale for $30) isn’t from Nike or Adidas. It’s from Target, but you’d never know by looking at it. It’s available in sizes XS–4X and three colors: black, midnight blue, and berry pink.

6
Light-Support Retro Contrast Hem Sports Bra

Women's Everyday Soft Light Support Retro Contrast Hem Sports Bra - All In Motion™ Cobalt M
Target

Style this Light-Support Retro Contrast Hem Sports Bra (on sale for $15) under an open jacket with comfy leggings and chunky sneakers for an easy athleisure look. The pullover sports bra is best for low-intensity workings, including yoga, pilates, walking, and stretching.

7
Sleeveless Polo Tank

Women's Everyday Soft Tipped Scallop Polo Support Tank Top - All In Motion™ White S
Target

Wear this Sleeveless Polo Tank (on sale for $19) to the tennis court or driving range. It features a built-in bra and delicate scalloped collar for a sporty yet polished look.

8
High-Rise Asymmetrical Pleated Skort

Women's Woven High-Rise Asymetrical Pleated Skort 15.5" - All In Motion™ Blue S
Target

On that topic, complete your pickleball ‘fit with the High-Rise Asymmetrical Pleated Skort (on sale for $24). It has a pull-on elasticized waistband and built-in shorts with a side stash pocket for small essentials.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Summer Shoes That Are Selling Fast.

9
Bandana Active Court Dress

Women's Everyday Soft Active Court Dress - All In Motion™ Red Bandana Print M
Target

Similar to styles you’d find at Athleta or FP Movement, the Bandana Active Court Dress (on sale for $30) has built-in shapewear for added support and a modest square neckline. Pssst, it also comes in a trendy blue gingham print with cherries.

10
Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

Blogilates Women's Mommy & Me Marshmallow Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt - White Floral Print M
Target

Multiple shoppers have dubbed the Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (on sale for $30) from Target a dupe for Popflex’s fleece bomber jacket, which retails for upwards of $150. And what’s more, it also comes in a matching kids’ version for an adorable mommy-and-me moment.

11
Sleeveless Knit Pleated Romper

Women's Sleeveless Knit Pleated Romper - All In Motion™ Navy Blue S
Target

If dresses aren’t your style, try this Sleeveless Knit Pleated Romper (on sale for $30). “Absolutely love this romper and hope they make it in every color. Perfect for just running errands and chasing kids around at the park. Very comfortable and breathable,” wrote one customer.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family