11 Best TJ Maxx Spring Home Finds That Look Designer for Less
Spring and summer are in the air at T.J. Maxx! If you are looking to refresh your home for the warmer seasons ahead, the discount store should be your first-stop shop. There are so many designer-looking pieces for less, ranging from furniture and lamps to accent pieces. What should you shop for before the bougiest-looking items are sold out? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx spring home finds that look designer for less.
1
A Restoration Hardware Looking Counter Stool
The NAUTICA 20×37 Ashley Counter Stool gives Restoration Hardware vibes at a fraction of the price. Get each one for $229.99 and enjoy the cushioned seat and back, and rustic-modern looks.
2
A Coastal Chic Lobster Pillow
I am loving the coastal chic vibes of the NAUTICA 14×24 Embroidered Lobster Outdoor Pillow. This will look great tossed on your outdoor chairs and sofas. Get the expensive-looking pillow with an embroidered design, fade-resistant, and water-resistant, and featuring braided trim for just $24.99.
3
A Glass and Gold Table Lamp
There are lots of great table lamps flooding the store right now. I love the classic versatility of this SURYA 28in Wanaka Glass Table Lamp, with bold gold accents. It’s half off retail, just $79.99.
4
Charmin Easter Brunch Salad Plates
If you are hosting Easter and want to upgrade the look of your spread, buy a set of these stunning PTS Porcelain Salad Plates. It comes with four bunny-patterned plates for $24.99. I would layer them over classic white plates so you don’t have to invest in a whole Easter set.
5
Serena & Lily Looking Cushions for Outdoor Chairs
Get the Serena & Lily look for less at T.J. Maxx. This set of two NAUTICA Solid T-spun Deep Seat Outdoor Cushions will transform your outdoor chairs into a designer-looking set for just $79.99.
6
An Antho Looking Beach Umbrella
I am definitely ordering this BUSINESS & PLEASURE 6.5x5ft Holiday Eyelet Lightweight Tilting Beach Umbrella. It is just $69.99 and gives me the Anthropologie home look for a fraction of the price.
7
Eccentric Ginger Jars
T.J. Maxx always has traditional ginger jars, but I am loving this more eccentric GALT 7×12 Tile Patterned Ginger Jar With Lid for just $29.99. It will look amazing indoors or outside.
8
Pottery Barn Dupe Pool Towels
Who needs to spend $30 on Pottery Barn pool towels when T.J. has dupes for under-$10? This C&C CALIFORNIA Kid’s Octopus Party Beach Towel is super fun and adorable for just $9.99.
9
So Much Designer Looking Bedding
The spring and summer bedding is out of control at T.J.! I love this LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE Floral Quilt Set With Polka Dot Reverse, just $29.99 for a twin, up to $49.99 for a king. It looks like it costs hundreds of dollars.
10
A Timeless Ralph Lauren Area Rug
This item is sort of cheating because it is designer for less. You won’t regret buying this RALPH LAUREN 8×10 Wool Blend Borders Hand Tufted Area Rug, which is available in a few color options, including navy and white or sage and white, for just $449.99. You will pay $675 retail for the same rug.
11
A Gorgeous Upholstered Storage Bench
Looking for a storage bench for the end of your bed? This LILLIAN AUGUST 52×17 Scalloped Base Storage Bench is super pretty and elegant for $229.99.