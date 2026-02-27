7 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re looking for a cute pair of sneakers to wear to brunch or a comfy pair of sandals for evening occasions, T.J. Maxx has got you covered with their new selection of spring shoes. We found discounted picks from top brands like Cole Haan, Franco Sarto, and Nine West. Keep reading to update your spring wardrobe without breaking the bank.

1 These Cole Haan sneakers for a fraction of the price

I absolutely love Cole Haan shoes. They’re stylish, well-made, and, most importantly, comfortable. But more often than not, they’re out of my price range. That’s why I’m definitely adding these $40 Leather Grand Court Brynn Comfort Sneakers to my cart.

The sneakers are neutral enough to go with just about any outfit, have a trendy gum sole, and are made of leather with suede accents. Plus, they’re available in sizes 5 to 11.

2 Birkenstock look-alikes that might be even more comfortable

We all know how expensive Birkenstocks are, but these look-alike sandals from T.J. Maxx are only $35. But the reduced price doesn’t mean you’re sacrificing on quality. The shoes are made in Spain and have a memory foam comfort footbed, adjustable buckle straps, and a substantial sole with good traction. And the pearlized rose gold or white design means these sandals can easily transition from day to night.

3 A warm-weather heel that won’t kill your feet

Wear these Franco Sarto Leather Capri Clogs with a pair of white jeans, a floral maxi dress, or even to dress up a pair of denim shorts. And don’t worry about your feet screaming at the end of the night; the sandals have a cushioned foot bed, grip sole, and thick wooden heel. Considering they’re only $30, you’ll really get your money’s worth.

4 A casual take on the classic Mary Jane

If a classic Mary Jane is a little too traditional for you, consider these $40 Comfort Mary Jane Flats from the brand Vionic. The metallic finish gives them a hip edge, while the removable comfort footbed and wide width ensure your feet will stay happy all day.

5 These resort-ready Nine West sandals

Have big spring break plans? Be sure to pack these Lata Sandals from Nine West. They’re only $25 and come in a yellow-brown or purple-brown print.

6 Woven mules that let your feet breathe

Wearing flats in the warm weather can lead to sweaty feet and stinky shoes (iykyk). But these woven mules from Nine West allow your puppies to breathe while you maintain a business-casual look. They’re just $30 and available in ivory or black.

7 The cutest pair of spring sneakers

Pair these Tretorn Suede Rawlins Sneakers with leggings, jeans, or shorts. They’ll look perfect for everything from running errands to meeting friends for brunch. The perforated accents allow your feet to breathe, and the antimicrobial design ensures you don’t have to worry about smelly shoes. Grab them now for just $35.