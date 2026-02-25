11 Best TJ Maxx New Arrivals This Week

These T.J. Maxx finds are already going viral in stores.

Over the weekend, my daughter and I hit our local T.J. Maxx and found so many sensational items and the best deals in town. A pair of earrings, an Easter dress, pink room organizer, and a few candles all made it into our cart, but there were so many other items I wanted to buy. What should you shop for right now before it sells out? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals this week.

1 The “Cutest” Bags, Like This French Fries Purse

T.J. Maxx has been going viral for all the great handbags it’s been selling recently, ranging from Tiffany & Co. purses to sparkling clutches, like the French fries purse Sierra Guajardo scored at her store. “I found the cutest bags at @tjmaxx,” she captioned a post. “Stoppp so cute,” commented a follower.

2 Puffy Hunter Boots

The shoe department is also flooding with designer finds. “I can’t believe I found these 🤯 I’ve been wanting Hunter snow boots and found so many at TJ Maxx but am still on the hunt for my perfect pair,” one influencer shared.

3 Great Baby Gear and Clothes

Shopping for a baby? New moms know that T.J. Maxx is the place to go. “You’ve been slaying with all the good finds,” one influencer wrote, sharing all her scores from baby blankets to adorable outfits.

4 So Much Spring Decor

My Indigo Cottage Vintage found tons of great spring items at her store, especially in the cottage core aesthetic. “TJ Maxx understood the assignment,” she captioned the post.

5 And, St. Patrick’s Day Decor

T.J. Maxx is going green. On the Go in MCO shared all their St. Patrick’s Day finds. “I’m the luckiest girl in the aisle 🍀✨Tell me why I walked into @tjmaxx and found @baublebar Disney earrings AND St. Patrick’s Day Disney decorations like it was meant to be!!! If you need me, I’ll be manifesting lucky girl finds all season long,” she captioned the post.

6 The Viral Burger Bag

Annie’s Bucket List has been on the hunt for a viral find and scored. “Ahhhhh I finally got my hands on the burger bag from TK Maxx in Hurstville but they also have it in Lidcombe too! Adding this to my food bag collection,” she captioned the post. “Omg so cute!! I saw it in person also it’s adorable!” a follower wrote. “So cute!! I love the key chains too and the strawberry bag,” another added.

7 Spring Break Essentials

Run to T.J. Maxx for all your spring break essentials, including sandals, swimsuits, and cover-ups. “All this spring break prep is making us excited for warm weather​,” T.J. Maxx captioned a post. “I’ll take any of these outfits and vacations!” a shopper commented.

8 Spring Baskets, Candles, Flowers, and More

I am loving all the spring items at the store, including candles, faux flowers, baskets, and frames. “Spring has finally sprung at tjmaxx,” the store captioned this post. “LOVE these spring finds,” a shopper commented. “Springing into my happy place,” another added. “Time to get some spring candles,” a third commented.

9 Press On Nails

T.J. Maxx has some of the best deals on press on nails. “Run to @tjmaxx These @celebritips_official in Chocolate Glaze press-ons are EVERYTHING,” Delilah Marie captioned a post. “Wow these nails are so gorgeous,” a follower commented. “Such a great looking nail set,” another added.

10 All the Easter Bunnies

The store is also hopping with tons of Easter decor. Find bunnies in all shapes, sizes, and materials.

11 And, Disney Items

A Princess and Her Jedi shared about all the Disney gear in stock. “Come shop with me! Tjmaxx has so many fun Disney items right now! Check out my Instagram account for more Disney shopping finds!” she captioned the post.