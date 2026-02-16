5 Best New TJ Maxx Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These smart TJ Maxx storage finds make organizing easy.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you trying to get organized? Before you start any project, make sure you have all the storage and organizational essentials you need to sort and find homes for your items. One of my first-stop shops for storage finds is always T.J. Maxx. The discount store’s aisles are stocked with clever items, ranging from small jewelry boxes to large bins and even storage furniture. What should you check out this week? Here are the 5 best new T.J. Maxx storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Amazing Jewelry Box

If you have lots of jewelry and need a way to keep it organized while traveling, grab this BROUK AND CO Leah Travel Jewelry Organizer for $16.99, which sells for $25 elsewhere. The little box has a pebbled finish, an interior mirror, interior ring slots, 5 interior compartments, 1 interior slip pocket, and a hidden compartment inside with an expandable area. It closes with a snap button.

2 Water Hyacinth Baskets

For exposed areas, a love a natural, wicker-like bin. These RGI Water Hyacinth Baskets, just $6.99 each, feature a woven design and a side cutout handle. There are various sizes at the store. These are great for a bathroom.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 This Joseph Jospeph Nesting Set

Looking for some new kitchen storage containers? I love how this JOSEPH JOSEPH 10pc Nest Lock Storage Set nests together so it takes up very little space when you aren’t using the containers. Each features a locking lid for freshness and is airtight and leakproof. Get the 10-piece set, which includes 0.9 cup, 2.2 cup, 4.6 cup, 7.7 cup, and 12.5 cup containers and lids, for $19.99.

4 Storage Bags

If you aren’t sure where to stash last season’s bedding, pick up a SIMPLIFY 2pk Set Of Foldable Heavy Duty Storage/moving Bags, $16.99. It comes with two storage bags with heavy-duty handles, each holding up to 100 liters. Use them for clothing, bedding, and household items. They are durable and lightweight, stackable, and space-saving.

5 And, This Glossy Rolling Cart

Organizing a closet, arts and crafts room, or wrapping station? Shoppers love this ISAAC JACOBS 3 Tier Foldable Glossy Rolling Cart, just $39.99, which retails for at least $56. The three-shelf cart offers ample storage on wheels with a top handle. It also folds up so you can neatly stash it away in a closet when you aren’t using it. There are always lots of little carts like this at T.J. Maxx, so if this isn’t the right one for your project, check out the store or website for other options.