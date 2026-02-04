11 Best New TJ Maxx Arrivals Hitting Shelves This February

From designer deals to spring home finds, these T.J. Maxx arrivals shoppers are grabbing right now.

Have you been to T.J. Maxx? America’s favorite discount store has gotten in so many amazing new arrivals, ranging from home decor to clothing and shoes for the family. The website is also popping, with some great deals. Whether you are shopping for spring break styles or refreshing items for your home, you don’t want to miss the latest batch of products. Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx arrivals hitting shelves this February.

1 The Gucci Bee Tie, $70 Less Than the Gucci Store

T.J. Maxx is a sneaky place to find designer ties. There are always a ton of luxury neckwear options on the website, all well under the prices you will pay at designer stores. I just spotted this bee-covered GUCCI Silk Designer Tie for just $179.99. The same exact tie is retailing for $250 on the Gucci website.

2 The Royal Family’s Favorite Boot Brand for Half Off

If it’s good enough for Kate Middleton, it’s good enough for the rest of us. The Royal’s go-to boot brand is half off at T.J. The LK BENNETT Leather Margarite Mid Heel Boots are currently just $299.99. The leather-lined boot has a cushioned footbed, goring detail for stretch, and block heel.

3 Lots of Swimwear Cover Ups

Spring break is just around the corner, and T.J. Maxx has lots of great resortwear just in time. This ROSEMARINE Silk Blend Open Back Solid Cover-up Maxi Dress is flattering for a variety of figures and is made from a flowy viscose-silk blend with a chiffon overlay. It also has side slits and a scoop neck.

4 A Designer Necklace

You can buy expensive bling at T.J. and designer pieces on a budget. This KENDRA SCOTT Gold Henry Short Pendant Necklace is so beautiful that I had to do a double-take at the low price. Get the gold-toned trinket, which will make a great little Valentine’s Day gift, for $16.99.

5 A Spring Barbour Quilted Jacket

Have you gotten a spring jacket yet? This men’s BARBOUR Tracker Quilted Jacket is perfect for the warmish season, and it’s just $129.99. It features a quilted design and is mid-weight with two side pockets, a classic collar, and a zip front closure.

6 A Wet Brush Detangler

My daughter loves her Wet Brush collection. T.J. has them for half off, and just got in this super girly pink-and-purple swirly WET BRUSH Original Detangler Brush for $6.99, almost half off retail. The specially designed bristles detangle hair with ease and protect it from split ends and breakage.

7 A Morris & Co. Nightstand

The MORRIS & CO. 24×24 Strawberry Thief Printed Nightstand is what interior designers dream of. The bedroom furniture piece features the designer’s trademark pattern, bronze hardware, and two drawers for storage. Get the statement maker for just $249.99.

8 And, These Beautiful Throw Pillows

All the Spring throw pillows are arriving at T.J. Maxx! I love this set of CABBAGES & ROSES 2pk 200tc Pillows. The quilted fabric and floral print have a super bougie look and feel, which is solidified with the ruffled trim. Get the set of two for $49.99 or pay at least $80 at other stores.

9 This Shabby Chic Duck

Nobody really needs a duck decoration, but this adorable creature stopped me in my tracks. THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Duck Decor is just $14.99, and deserves to be part of your spring and Easter decor theme. Just because it’s cute.

10 Men’s Swim Trunks

There are so many women’s one-pieces, bikinis, and swimwear for men as well. This pair of DAKINE Upf 50 Performance Compression Swim Trunks is just $19.99 and available in two neutral colors. It has three pockets.

11 A Cool Quarter Zip Sweater

There is a lot of new menswear hitting the website for spring, including the UNDER ARMOUR Fusion Ottoman Quarter Zip Sweater. The on-trend shirt is just $19.99, half off the retail price. It has a quarter-zip front and features UPF 50 sun protection.