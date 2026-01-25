6 Best New TJ Maxx Decor Finds Hitting Shelves End of January

New T.J. Maxx decor includes designer bedding, doormats, vases, percale sheets, and rechargeable lamps.

Fun fact: I hit all the discount stores a few times a week. Not only is it part of my job as a shopping editor, but I am sort of addicted to scoring home decor items that look super luxurious for less. I have written about home design for decades, have interviewed countless interior designers, and decorated and redecorated my large, old colonial home time and again. One of my secret resources for bougie looking home items for less? T.J. Maxx. This week, I found lots of killer items in the new arrivals section. Here are the 6 best new T.J. Maxx decor finds hitting shelves at the end of January.

1 A William Morries Comforter Set

William Morris is one of those brands that interior designers are obsessed with. The English textile designer is famous for his iconic art and prints, which adorn the walls of fancy homes as wallpaper. I love that you can get the home collection at T.J. Maxx. This WILLIAM MORRIS Artichoke Summer Comforter Set will give your bedroom a springy, summery feel, starting at $89.99 for a queen set that includes one comforter and two standard shams.

2 New Doormats

Switching out your doormats instantly refreshes your outdoor space. I love this STUDIO BELLE 20×34 Magnifique Wavy Coir Doormat, just $14.99. It is perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond with a serious Fresh girl vibe.

3 St. Patrick’s Day Decor

There are lots of new St. Patrick’s Day products hitting the store aisles. I don’t go wild decorating for the holiday, but after Valentine’s Day, I will add a few throw pillows to my couches and chairs. This ST PATRICKS DAY 9×15 Lucky You Needlepoint Pillow is just $19.99 and looks like it belongs in an expensive home store.

4 Luxurious Percale Sheets

I only sleep on percale sheets because I love their crisp, clean feel. This MAURIZIO ITALY 335ct Cotton Percale Duvet Set, $119.99 to $129.99, includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, all with a luxurious feel.

5 This Arteriors Gold Vase

Another bougie brand sold at the discount store is Arteriors. This ARTERIORS 7.5×6.5 Piedmont Porcelain Vase retailed for over $200, but is now at T.J. for just $69.99. I love how it offers three separate spaces for blooms.

6 A Pretty LED Lamp

LED rechargeable lamps come in handy for bookshelves and other places where you need light but don’t have an outlet. This ENCHANTE 15×5.5 Led Rechargeable Touch Lamp With Fluted Shade looks way more than $19.99 with its floral details, contrast trim, fluted shade, and three lighting modes.