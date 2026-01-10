5 TJ Maxx Floor Lamps That Replace Overhead Lighting

These stylish T.J. Maxx floor lamps provide enough light to replace overhead fixtures in any room.

Floor lamps are an effortless way to bring light to a dark room, especially one with no overhead lighting. One of the rooms in my home has no central lighting. Instead, I use multiple floor lamps to brighten the space and add decor and style. If you need floor lamps for your home, visit TJ Maxx. The discount store has several options in various design aesthetics. You might have better luck on the website than in stores, as there is usually more merchandise to choose from. Here are 5 T.J. Maxx floor lamps that replace overhead lighting.

1 An Adjustable and Rechargeable Floor Lamp

Rechargeable lamps are popular, as you can place them anywhere and not have to worry about power outlets. I haven’t seen that many LED floor lamps, but this MERKURY 48in 3-in-1 Fluted Shade Rechargeable Floor Lamp fits the bill. It costs just $34.99, compared to $47, and has a fluted shade. There are three light modes to choose from: warm white, neutral, and cool white. The lamp height is adjustable and has touch control.

2 A Modern Tripod Floor Lamp

I love the clean, modern look of the ADESSO 60.5in Tripod Floor Lamp, on clearance for $49, down from $69.99 and $99 retail. It has a removable hardback shade, metallic accents, and a turn knob switch. It is perfect for an ultra-modern, contemporary, or mid-century modern space.

3 A Designer Lamp for Hundreds Under Retail

I have found lots of designer light fixtures at T.J. Maxx. While the price might startle you, keep in mind that the discount store marks down name-brand items by hundreds of dollars. This KELLY WEARSTLER 46in Flesso Floor Lamp is $549.99 compared to $1199 retail, making it half off. It is black and nickel with a dimmable switch and an on/off switch.

4 A Classic Gold Lamp

This MITZI 62in Demi Metal Floor Lamp is as classic as they come. The high-quality, high-end style features an antique-brass-finished base and a pleated, removable white lampshade. It is over half off retail, $149.99 compared to $375

5 A Marble Base Lamp

The CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 64in Metal And Marble Floor Lamp looks like it belongs in a designer showroom. It starts with a white marble base and features a brass pole, topped with a removable hardback shade, which is difficult to see in the product image. It also has a turn knob switch. The lamp originally retailed for over $100 in stores and was priced at $69.99 at T.J. Maxx. Get it on clearance right now for just $49 before it sells out.