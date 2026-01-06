5 TJ Maxx Bedding Finds That Feel Better Than Hotel Sheets

These TJ Maxx bedding finds deliver that crisp, luxurious hotel-sheet feel at home.

I have stayed at many hotels, and while many factors differentiate luxury brands, one is the comfort of the bed. If I am paying hundreds of dollars a night, I expect to sleep like a baby on a cloud-like mattress with ultra-comfortable, crisp, soft, and breathable sheets. Hotels must be careful when selecting sheets for guests, because while comfort is crucial, so are durability and laundering. Sheets need to be washed almost every day, and come out of the dryer looking like new for every guest. This is why most hotels opt for white sheets, which can be bleached and are made from a thick, sturdy material that resists pilling. If you want to bring the look and feel of hotel sheets into your home, head to T.J. Maxx. I recently founds some gorgeous options at every price point. Here are 5 T.J. Maxx bedding finds that feel better than hotel sheets.

1 Montebello 500 Threadcount Cotton Sheets

One thing I look for when selecting sheets is a decent thread count and 100 percent cotton. This MONTEBELLO 500tc Cotton Sheet Set is just $49.99 for a queen set, including one flat and one fitted sheet, plus two standard pillowcases. You can’t go wrong with the simple design and clean white color.

2 Malibu Hotel Embroidered Chain Sheets

I used to be super obsessed with Frette linens. The expensive brand’s hotel sheets often feature an embroidered trim as a subtle design element. I found this set with black or grey embroidery. The MALIBU HOTEL 300-Thread-Count Embroidered Chain-Cotton Sheet Set retails for $39.99 to $49.99, depending on size. Each set includes a flat and fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases, all made of Egyptian cotton.

3 Vera Wang Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Bridal designer Vera Wang also has a home goods line. The VERA WANG Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, $49.99 to $59.99, offers minimalist luxury for your bed. It is available in queen, king, or California king sizes. Each set includes a flat and fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases. You can also buy additional pillowcases separately on the website.

4 Papyrus Cotton Percale Eyelet Sheets

I love cotton percale, which usually has a soft but crisp feel. This PAPYRUS 200tc Cotton Percale Eyelet Sheet Set is a romantic option with eyelet detailing. Get the queen set for $39.99 and the king for $49.99. This set also features a fitted sheet with deep pockets, perfect for thicker mattresses.

5 Bellino Cotton Percale

Whenever I find Bellino sheets at T.J. Maxx or HomeGoods, I buy them. The Bellino Made In Italy Cotton Percale Luxury Sheet Set is more expensive than the other sheet sets featured in this roundup, but it is the most luxurious. The queen will set you back $89.99 and the king, $10 more. However, you will pay double at other stores, so it is a steal.