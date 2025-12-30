11 TJ Maxx New Year Deals Shoppers Are Already Snapping Up

From designer shoes to cozy blankets, these TJ Maxx New Year deals are going fast.

The holidays might be over, but T.J. Maxx is still bringing the best deals on everything from clothing to home goods to customers. This week, there are many new arrivals trickling into stores and on the website, while the discount brand is also clearing out holiday items at significant discounts. What should you shop for? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx New Year deals shoppers are already snapping up.

1 Laura Ashley Curtain Panels

I have been covering home and design for decades, and that has made me sort of a snob when it comes to linens, especially window treatments. Many cheap options also look cheap. This LAURA ASHLEY 37×84 Set Of 2 Holiday Birds Faux Linen Window Panels, $24.99 for two panels, is a serious steal. These curtains look very upscale and are priced at $12.50 per panel.

2 Cosmetics

I am always shocked when I walk down the cosmetics aisle at my store and find so many Sephora and department store cosmetics for less. This LAURA MERCIER Sal Tinted Moisturizer Blush is almost half off retail on the website, just $9.99 compared to $18.

3 A Designer Hat

I am a big fan of Lele Sadoughi hats, as they keep your head warm while making a major fashion statement. This LELE SADOUGHI Bow Embellished Beanie is over half off on the website, priced at $34.99, compared to at least $72 at department stores.

4 Name Brand Socks

Get your year started with a fresh step! There are also lots of name-brand tube socks from your favorites, including Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas. These ADIDAS 6pk Originals Forum Crew Socks are a steal at $10.99 compared to $18.

5 Men’s Bonobos Pants

There are many spring and late-winter fashion items hitting stores for women and men. This pair of BONOBOS The Chino 2 Slim Fit Pants is a popular style from the brand. Get it for $34.99 or pay over $50 at the Bonobos store.

6 And, Gorgeous Shoes and Sandals

The designer shoe section is out of control right now, even on the website. This striking pair of GANNI Butterfly Strass Flat Sandals retails for over $175 but is priced at $99.99 on the website. There are many other Ganni items to be discovered.

7 A Cozy 3-Piece Loungewear Set

I am all about cozy pajama and loungewear sets. Splendid is one of my favorite brands because it makes buttery-soft pieces. This SPLENDID 3pc Multi Star Pajama Set is now available on the website for $29.99. Pay at least twice as much as at other stores.

8 New Spring-Feeling Vases and Jugs

Swap out all of your holiday vases and decor with spring versions. This SAGEBROOK HOME22in Terracotta Jug Vase, $99.99, retails for $160 at other stores. It has a vintage, high-end look that even interior designers would approve of.

9 This GreenPan Slow Cooker

I recently replaced all the small kitchen gadgets with the GreenPan versions. I love the brand’s upscale look, and this GreenPan 6qt Ceramic Nonstick Slow Cooker, $129.99 (compared to $250 retail), is a must-buy.

10 All the Lamps

Many table and floor lamps have been added to the website and in stores, such as this high-end-looking REGINA ANDREW 28.75in June Shaped Ceramic Table Lamp. Get the sophisticated piece for $149.99 or pay $265 at other stores.

11 And, Cozy Blankets

The holidays may be over, but winter has just started. Stay warm with cozy throw blankets, including this BROOKS BROTHERS Fleece Blanket. Get it for $29.99 or pay $42 at other stores.