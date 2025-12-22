5 Best TJ Maxx Bedside Lamps That Add a Warm Glow

These affordable T.J. Maxx bedside lamps add soft, cozy lighting and look far more expensive.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are shopping for a new lamp, head to T.J. Maxx. The discount store, along with Marshalls and HomeGoods, is my go-to spot for luxurious, expensive-looking lighting fixtures at a fraction of the prices other stores charge. Every interior designer I know shops for table lamps at these stores. If you are looking for a new fixture for your nightstand or bedside table, there are so many great options right now. Here are the 5 best T.J. Maxx bedside lamps that add a warm glow without breaking the bank.

1 A Very LoveShackFancy Looking Bow Lamp

If you are going for the Shabby Chic or LoveShackFancy aesthetic, this SHABBY CHIC 29in Metal Bow Lamp With Scalloped Shade, $49.99, is perfect for your nightstand. The gold-toned lamp features a metallic base, while the white velvet lampshade adds a soft, luxurious touch. At other stores, you will pay $80 or more for the same lamp.

2 An Attention-Grabbing Pattern

I love the gorgeous pattern on the lampshade of this MARTHA STEWART 24in Ceramic Floral Velvet Shade Table Lamp, $59.99. The white glazed ceramic base has a luxurious look, while the bold blue print grabs attention.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 A Bird Lamp

If you are a fan of decorating with birds, a lamp at T.J. Maxx is calling your name. This KARMA HOME 27in Gilded Heron Linen Shade Table Lamp, $49.99. With a gold-tone metal base and bird motif, and the floral shade set in a clever spot to show the bird’s head, this interesting lighting fixture will be enjoyed by all. It features a turn knob switch and uses a 100W type A bulb.

4 A Beautiful and Versatile Set of Ceramic Pot Lamps

Investing in a set of lamps if you have two nightstands is a great way to balance your bedroom. This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 2pk 20in Textured Ceramic Pot Table Lamps Set offers understated elegance for just $119.99, averaging $60 per lamp. The textured, blue and white ceramic bases are accented with removable hardback shades, and each features a turn knob switch. The style is super versatile and will complement a variety of design aesthetics.

5 This Coastal Chic Pair of Lamps with Rattam Shades

This KARMA HOME 2pk 26in Ceramic Table Lamps With Woven Rattan Shades is giving serious Serena & Lily vibes for a fraction of the coastal brand’s price. The set is $129.99, with each lamp priced at $65. With a white ceramic base and scalloped rattan shade, they offer soft light and minimalist beauty. They will look great in any traditional, coastal, or Grandmillennial style decor. Each has a turn knob switch.