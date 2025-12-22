 Skip to content

5 Best TJ Maxx Bedside Lamps That Add a Warm Glow

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 22, 2025
Fact-Checked
These affordable T.J. Maxx bedside lamps add soft, cozy lighting and look far more expensive.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 22, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are shopping for a new lamp, head to T.J. Maxx. The discount store, along with Marshalls and HomeGoods, is my go-to spot for luxurious, expensive-looking lighting fixtures at a fraction of the prices other stores charge. Every interior designer I know shops for table lamps at these stores. If you are looking for a new fixture for your nightstand or bedside table, there are so many great options right now. Here are the 5 best T.J. Maxx bedside lamps that add a warm glow without breaking the bank.

1
A Very LoveShackFancy Looking Bow Lamp

SHABBY CHIC 29in Bow Metal Table Lamp With Scalloped Shade
TJ Maxx

If you are going for the Shabby Chic or LoveShackFancy aesthetic, this SHABBY CHIC 29in Metal Bow Lamp With Scalloped Shade, $49.99, is perfect for your nightstand. The gold-toned lamp features a metallic base, while the white velvet lampshade adds a soft, luxurious touch. At other stores, you will pay $80 or more for the same lamp.

2
An Attention-Grabbing Pattern

MARTHA STEWART 24in Ceramic Floral Velvet Shade Table Lamp
TJ Maxx

I love the gorgeous pattern on the lampshade of this MARTHA STEWART 24in Ceramic Floral Velvet Shade Table Lamp, $59.99. The white glazed ceramic base has a luxurious look, while the bold blue print grabs attention.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3
A Bird Lamp

KARMA HOME 27in Gilded Heron Linen Shade Table Lamp
TJ Maxx

If you are a fan of decorating with birds, a lamp at T.J. Maxx is calling your name. This KARMA HOME 27in Gilded Heron Linen Shade Table Lamp, $49.99. With a gold-tone metal base and bird motif, and the floral shade set in a clever spot to show the bird’s head, this interesting lighting fixture will be enjoyed by all. It features a turn knob switch and uses a 100W type A bulb.

4
A Beautiful and Versatile Set of Ceramic Pot Lamps

CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 2pk 20in Textured Ceramic Pot Table Lamps Set
TJ Maxx

Investing in a set of lamps if you have two nightstands is a great way to balance your bedroom. This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 2pk 20in Textured Ceramic Pot Table Lamps Set offers understated elegance for just $119.99, averaging $60 per lamp. The textured, blue and white ceramic bases are accented with removable hardback shades, and each features a turn knob switch. The style is super versatile and will complement a variety of design aesthetics.

5
This Coastal Chic Pair of Lamps with Rattam Shades

CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 2pk 20in Textured Ceramic Pot Table Lamps Set
TJ Maxx

This KARMA HOME 2pk 26in Ceramic Table Lamps With Woven Rattan Shades is giving serious Serena & Lily vibes for a fraction of the coastal brand’s price. The set is $129.99, with each lamp priced at $65. With a white ceramic base and scalloped rattan shade, they offer soft light and minimalist beauty. They will look great in any traditional, coastal, or Grandmillennial style decor. Each has a turn knob switch.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family