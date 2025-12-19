11 Last-Minute Gifts Shoppers Grab at TJ Maxx

From luxe candles to practical gadgets, shoppers say these TJ Maxx finds make easy last-minute gifts.

Every year I spend months writing about holiday gifts with recommendations for everyone on your list. And, every year, I accidentally leave my own personal holiday shopping to the very last minute. Oops! Luckily, stores like TJ Maxx make crossing everyone off my list pretty affordable and straightforward. What should you shop for if you waited until the final week before the holidays to make your purchases? Here are 11 last-minute gifts shoppers are grabbing at T.J. Maxx.

1 For the Whiskey Drinker: This Brookestone Glass and Ice Mold Set

If your recipient is more of a whiskey drinker, make their experience more refined with this BROOKSTONE set. It includes two bulldog ice molds and two gold-rimmed whiskey glasses, originally $14.99, now $12.

2 For the Chef: An All-Clad Deep Fryer

Are you shopping for a chef? T.J. Maxx is my secret source for high-end cooking gadgets, including this ALL-CLAD 3.5l Stainless Steel Ez Clean Deep Fryer. The gadget is sufficiently luxurious for the most discerning cooks. Get it for much less at T.J. Maxx: $179.99, compared to $250 at stores like Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table.

3 For the Fashionista: This Leather Hermes Book

I can’t afford to buy my fashionista friends a new Hermes bag, but this GRAPHIC IMAGE Little Book Of Hermes Leather Bound Edition Book is the next best thing. The luxurious-looking book is just $69.99 at T.J. Maxx compared to $92 retail. It tells the story of the evolution of the famed fashion house through beautiful illustrations of its most coveted items and authoritative text by fashion historian Karen Homer.

4 For the Person Who Loses Their Hat: A Timberland Beanie

Shopping for someone who is always losing their winter hat? There are so many beanies at T.J. Maxx right now, including this TIMBERLAND Knit Logo Beanie, on sale for just $8 from $9.99. It comes in black, brown, and gray, features an embroidered brand logo detail, and is made of ribbed knit.

5 For the Frequent Flier: A Luxe Toiletry Bag

Everyone can use a new toiletry bag, especially the frequent flier on your list. This BROUK AND CO Canvas Stay Clean Toiletry Bag has a significantly upgraded feeling to it. The zip pouch features a loop for easy hanging and is the perfect size for a carry-on. Get it for $12.99.

6 For the Grandmillenial Design Lover: A Chinoiserie Candle

I love this SAGEBROOK HOME 8oz Chinoiserie Scented Candle With Lid, $14.99, especially as a gift for someone who is super into traditional decor or the Grandmillennial vibe. It comes in a reusable ceramic jar with a lid featuring a chinoiserie design and the Beverly Beach scent.

7 For Someone in Need of a Handy Hand: An Elevated Tool Kit

Is the person on your list a new homeowner? This BROUK AND CO 28pc Fix It Kit has all the essentials, but packaged in an upgraded set. It includes an adjustable wrench, LED flashlight, cutter, hammer, pair of nose pliers, interchangeable screwdriver handle, assorted hex keys, socket extension, and two precision screwdrivers, all for $34.99.

8 For the Mermaid Lover: Body Butter

This AMNH SKINCARE 8oz Mermaid Kisses Whipped Body Butter is a cocoa- and shea-butter formula that any mermaid lover will love slathering on their skin, mainly because it gives serious mermaid vibes. The jar is $6.99.

9 For the Cigar Smoker: A Croc Embossed Travel Case

Do you have a cigar smoker on your list? T.J. Maxx has the perfect luxe gift. This BROUK AND CO Leather Triston 5 Cigar Croc Embossed Travel Case is gorgeous and holds up to five cigars. The interior is cedar-lined with perforated details, while the exterior features a croc embossed design.

10 For Kids: A Playfood Set

Little kids love pretend play with food. This CASDON Play Pretend Food Set is just $12.99 and includes 44 pieces of food. The creative set encourages coordination, social skills, and fine motor skills.

11 For the Sneakerhead: Nike Wall Art

Shopping for a sneakerhead? This OLIVER 20×20 Artsy Sneakers Wall Art, $16.99, features a drippy-looking painting of a pair of Nike Jordan shoes, ready to make a statement on a wall.