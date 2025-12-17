6 Best Kohl’s Gifts That Make Great Last-Minute Buys

These Kohl’s gift ideas are easy last-minute buys shoppers can still grab now.

Are you still not done with your holiday shopping? Even if you haven’t yet started, Kohl’s is here to save the day. The department store has so many fantastic last-minute gift ideas that everyone on your list will love. From Sephora finds to watches and even name-brand pots and pans, there is something for everyone and for every budget. Here are the 6 best Kohl’s cozy gifts for last-minute purchases.

1 Sol de Janeiro Sets

Kohl’s has a whole Sephora shop within the store. A great gift for a tween or teen? This Sol de Janeiro Drench & Dazzle Delicia Drench Body Routine Gift Set. The set is on sale for $39.20 but has $74 worth of products, making it a great deal. Other great Sol gifts? The new 91, which just dropped this week, or the exclusive limited edition 67 fragrance.

2 A Casio G-Shock Watch

I am purchasing a Casio Men’s G-Shock Digital Watch for my 12-year-old son. This digital style is super on-trend and reasonably priced, on sale for $67.46. “It looks amazing and my son loved it!” writes a shopper. “Great deal and great watch,” adds another. There are lots of other G-Shock styles to choose from, a wide range of price points, colors, and types.

3 A New Set of Pots and Pans

Shopping for a chef? I can’t tell you how much of a game-changer a set of GreenPan cookware is. I recently got one and have no complaints. The nonstick pots and pans perform well, and you need very little oil or butter to cook with. This GreenPan Reserve Pro Ceramic Nonstick 10-pc. Cookware Set is super luxury, on sale for $449.99. Choose from a few gorgeous colors.

4 Nintendo Coasters

This Nintendo NES Cartridge Drink Coasters set is a nostalgia-sparking gift for $10. “Cute and nostalgic,” writes a shopper. “Perfect for our game room!” Another says: “I bought this for my son who plays video games and he loved it!! Great Christmas gift!!”

5 Body Scrub Set

Bath gifts are a no-brainer for the person who needs a little pampering—this MAISON DE BASE 12-pk. The Sugar Body Scrubs Holiday Set includes 12 mini jars of body scrub and is on sale for $9.09.

6 Laneige Minis

My daughter received the LANEIGE Midnight Minis Lip Glowy Balm and Lip Sleeping Mask Gift Set, on sale for $16.80 from $21, as a Secret Santa gift, and is obsessed. It comes with sleeping masks, lip balms, moisturizers, and toners. “Love!!! Best gift!!! I love that caramel is becoming popular! It’s one of my long time all time favs!!! I also normally hate eggnog but I liked this one!!! Laneige lippies last for quite a while and are sooo good! I wish the mini masks were bigger but I’m loving this perfect set!” writes a shopper.