11 Best New BJ’s Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Calling all Christmas shopping procrastinators! It’s officially crunch time, and the window for online deliveries is closing. Fortunately, BJ’s has something for everyone on your list, whether you’re shopping for someone special or in search of the perfect hostess gift. We rounded up the 11 best new arrivals hitting BJ’s this week—so let’s start crossing people off your Nice List!

1 Bamboo Bathtub Caddy 13-Piece Gift Set

Give the gift of R&R this holiday season with this luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy 13-Piece Set ($50). It can expand to fit various tub sizes, and it’s designed with an entertainment stand for tablets and books, as well as drink and phone holders. The set comes with an assortment of shower gels and scented bath bombs.

2 Air Hockey Table

This Air Hockey Table ($90) is Santa Claus-approved. Simply remove the legs to play on a flat tabletop surface, making it easy for portable, on-the-go fun.

3 Sur La Table Charcuterie Set

This fancy kitchen staple is flying off shelves: It’s a reversible charcuterie board made from real acacia wood that’s also designed with a curved, bowl-like side. Included in the set is a pizza cutter, a mazzaluna tool for chopping ingredients, and a pair of wooden serving spoons. The Charcuterie Set from Sur La Table retails for $30.

4 Lavender and Jasmine Relax Body Care Gift Set

For the ultimate at-home spa experience, gift this generous Lavender and Jasmine Relax Body Care Set ($40).

“This lavender bath set is the complete gift for any lavender lover! All of the products come packaged in a plastic mini claw-foot tub that can also be used to store and display your bath products,” says one shopper.

5 Cuisinart Knife Set

Home chefs will appreciate this Cuisinart Knife Set, which includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and paring knife— all of which have a nonstick, ceramic coating for a precise cut. The set retails for $17 and comes in both bright and pastel hues.

6 Dove Holiday Body Care Variety Packs

For a limited time, BJ’s shoppers can snag Dove’s Holiday Treats body care scents: cinnamon pumpkin pie, peppermint bark, and sugar cookie sprinkle.

7 Moissanite Sterling Silver Earrings

Shopping for someone special? Pick up these gorgeous Moissanite Sterling Silver Earrings while they’re 60 percent off for just $60. They feature a three-stone design and have a traditional push-back stud backing.

8 Stamina Fitness Trampoline

Trampoline exercises quickly became the “it” fitness trend of 2025. Hop on the bandwagon with this Stamina Fitness Trampoline ($54), which can also be incorporated into floorwork, such as push-ups.

9 Heated Neck Massager

Keeping with the at-home therapy/spa-themed gift ideas, we found this Heated Neck Massager ($70). Choose from a variety of integrated controls for a personalized experience.

10 Lindt Holiday Signature Collection Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with Lindt’s Holiday Signature Collection Assorted Chocolate Gift Box. The set retails for $20 and features eight decadent flavors.

11 Holiday Food Gift Basket

If you’re looking for a hostess gift, go for this Holiday Food Gift Basket ($70), which includes all the necessary accouterments for happy hour and a light dessert.