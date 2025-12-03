 Skip to content

11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
December 3, 2025
Fact-Checked
Find presents for makeup lovers, video gamers, and pets!
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
December 3, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Holiday gift shopping can be tricky business. But luckily, you can find an eclectic variety of games, pet toys, makeup, and themed gift sets at Five Below, and at a relatively affordable price, too. (That’s what we call a win-win!) Start checking people off your list with these gift finds below.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes.

1
The Grinch Hot Sauce 3-Pack

hot sauce
Five Below

The Grinch Hot Sauce 3-Pack is the ultimate gift for hot sauce lovers. The $5 trio features a Boo Hoo Sauce (habanero), Rebel with a Cause Sauce (jalapeno), and Mean Machine Sauce (hot pepper).

2
Peanuts Bluetooth Speaker

peanuts bluetooth speaker
Five Below

This winter-style Peanuts Bluetooth Speaker ($10) has changing LED lights and falling snow special effects—doubling as a snow globe!

3
Portable Arcade Gaming Console

retro video game
Five Below

Who needs a new PlayStation when you can have a Portable Arcade Gaming Console ($12) instead? It features over 200 popular games and comes in four colors. Plus, it’s pocket-sized for easy on-the-go use.

4
Dog Toy Stocking Stuffer Set

dog toy stocking
Five Below

Included in this Dog Toy Stocking Stuffer Set ($5) are two balls for playing fetch, a tugging rope, mini stocking, and Christmas tree-shaped rubber toy.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Christmas Decorations I Just Found in Stores.

5
Initial Necklace

letter D jewelry
Five Below

Looking for something a bit more personal? In honor of their namesake, gift an Initial Necklace ($5), which also comes with an initial tack that can be pinned to a purse or lanyard.

6
Mini Candle Trio

candles
Five Below

As far as trendy gifts go, this Mini Candle Trio ($6) comes with three single-wick candles named after viral TikTok trends, such as “Overthinker,” “Main Character,” and “Just a Girl.”

7
iMatch Memory Game

matching game
Five Below

The iMatch Memory Game ($6) challenges players to recall various color sequences under a time crunch. The further you advance, the trickier and longer the sequences get.

8
Smoke & Mirrors Lip Gloss Collection

lip gloss kit
Five Below

Makeup enthusiasts will love this Smoke & Mirrors Lip Gloss Collection. The set retails for $5, and it includes a dozen shiny shades of nudes and pinks.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General Sales Hitting Shelves This Month.

9
Mindbogglers 500-Piece Art Puzzle

puzzle
Five Below

Assemble one of Van Gogh‘s most popular paintings, Sunflowers, with this Mindbogglers 500-Piece Art Puzzle ($6). (Tip: The jigsaw puzzle comes in other various art-inspired designs as well.)

10
Automatic Floor Sweeper

robot floor sweeper
Five Below

If your budget is more flexible, consider splurging on this $20 Automatic Floor Sweeper. It’s compatible with low-pile carpet, wood, tile, and marble floors, and has a 30-minute battery life.

11
Air Conduction True Wireless Earcuffs Earbuds

ear buds
Five Below

Available in both white and black, these Air Conduction True Wireless Earcuffs Earbuds ($8) offer a more comfortable fit than traditional earbuds, and they come in a portable charging case.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family