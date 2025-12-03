11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Holiday gift shopping can be tricky business. But luckily, you can find an eclectic variety of games, pet toys, makeup, and themed gift sets at Five Below, and at a relatively affordable price, too. (That’s what we call a win-win!) Start checking people off your list with these gift finds below.
RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes.
1
The Grinch Hot Sauce 3-Pack
The Grinch Hot Sauce 3-Pack is the ultimate gift for hot sauce lovers. The $5 trio features a Boo Hoo Sauce (habanero), Rebel with a Cause Sauce (jalapeno), and Mean Machine Sauce (hot pepper).
2
Peanuts Bluetooth Speaker
This winter-style Peanuts Bluetooth Speaker ($10) has changing LED lights and falling snow special effects—doubling as a snow globe!
3
Portable Arcade Gaming Console
Who needs a new PlayStation when you can have a Portable Arcade Gaming Console ($12) instead? It features over 200 popular games and comes in four colors. Plus, it’s pocket-sized for easy on-the-go use.
4
Dog Toy Stocking Stuffer Set
Included in this Dog Toy Stocking Stuffer Set ($5) are two balls for playing fetch, a tugging rope, mini stocking, and Christmas tree-shaped rubber toy.
RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Christmas Decorations I Just Found in Stores.
5
Initial Necklace
Looking for something a bit more personal? In honor of their namesake, gift an Initial Necklace ($5), which also comes with an initial tack that can be pinned to a purse or lanyard.
6
Mini Candle Trio
As far as trendy gifts go, this Mini Candle Trio ($6) comes with three single-wick candles named after viral TikTok trends, such as “Overthinker,” “Main Character,” and “Just a Girl.”
7
iMatch Memory Game
The iMatch Memory Game ($6) challenges players to recall various color sequences under a time crunch. The further you advance, the trickier and longer the sequences get.
8
Smoke & Mirrors Lip Gloss Collection
Makeup enthusiasts will love this Smoke & Mirrors Lip Gloss Collection. The set retails for $5, and it includes a dozen shiny shades of nudes and pinks.
RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General Sales Hitting Shelves This Month.
9
Mindbogglers 500-Piece Art Puzzle
Assemble one of Van Gogh‘s most popular paintings, Sunflowers, with this Mindbogglers 500-Piece Art Puzzle ($6). (Tip: The jigsaw puzzle comes in other various art-inspired designs as well.)
10
Automatic Floor Sweeper
If your budget is more flexible, consider splurging on this $20 Automatic Floor Sweeper. It’s compatible with low-pile carpet, wood, tile, and marble floors, and has a 30-minute battery life.
11
Air Conduction True Wireless Earcuffs Earbuds
Available in both white and black, these Air Conduction True Wireless Earcuffs Earbuds ($8) offer a more comfortable fit than traditional earbuds, and they come in a portable charging case.