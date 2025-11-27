These new Five Below stocking stuffers under $5 are fun, festive, and ready to gift.

Once upon a time, everything at Five Below was, well, priced below $5. Now, due to inflationary pressures and an expansion into higher-ticket items, there are many items over $5. Luckily, there are still lots of options below the $5, and that can even fit in a stocking. In fact, among all the stores, Five Below is one of the best for stocking-stuffer items, with so many options for everyone in the family. I made a trip to my local store this week and found so many fun options. Here are the 11 best new Five Below stocking stuffers I just found in stores.

1 Super Mario Surprise Box

If you have a Nintendo fan in the house, pick up this Super Mario Surprise Box. It is filled with Mario-themed gummy candy, toys, and activities, and is sized just right to slip into a stocking.

2 Strawberry Shortcake Mini Tubbz

Plush stuffies to hook onto bags, belts, and keychains are all the rage. This collection of Strawberry Shortcake-inspired Mini Tubbz is not only cute but also scented. Choose from Lime Chiffon, Orange Blossom, Lemon Meringue, and more.

3 Squooshems

From the Squishmallows brand, each surprise bag of Squooshems includes a holiday-themed squishy figure. There are six in total to discover. Like the other items, the bag is $5.

4 Fluffy Stuff Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is still super popular and fits perfectly in a stocking. Get Fluffy Stuff or Twizzlers scented sanitizers on a key ring. These are similar to the popular Touchland, but a fraction of the price.

5 Grinch Mystery Vinyl Figures

Another adorable holiday-themed stocking stuffer? This How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss Mystery Vinyl Figure. The collectible figure, built by Culture Fly, comes in this cute little box.

6 A Bag of Pop Candy

Who doesn’t love candy in their stocking? This conveniently bagged assortment of candy comes with all their Pop favorites, including Push Pop, Juicy Drop, Bottle Pop, and Ring Pops.

7 A Lego Dupe Kit

Poinsettias are the unofficial plant of Christmas. This $4 Lego dupe kit has all the pieces needed to create a block poinsettia. The stocking stuffer will keep them busy well past the stocking-unstuffing period, as they will have to build the little figurine. Get it for $4.

8 Candy Canes Filled with Their Favorite Candy

Five Below has the best assortment of candy-filled candy canes for $3. Choose from Haribo, Feastables, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, and more. And, on the top shelf there is an extensive assortment of hot chocolate bombs in every flavor and shape imaginable.

9 Disney Micro Teenies

Micro Teenies are little collectible stuffed toys that kids love. Five Below has a bunch of options, ranging from Hello Kitty characters to all their favorite Disney personalities, including Mickey, Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and more.

10 A Set of Little Books

If your kid loves books, I Love You Tales are the perfect stocking stuffer. Each boxed set comes with eight tiny books, all filled with stories to make them feel loved and special.

11 Water Bottles

And finally, don’t forget a holiday-themed water bottle. Pro tip: Stuff these with their favorite candy and maximize the space and cuteness factor.