11 Best New Five Below Items Hitting Shelves This November

From wireless keyboards to cat scratchers to beauty dupes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A little retail therapy never hurt anyone—or at least, that’s what I tell myself as I stroll the department store aisles with an iced coffee in hand. But in all seriousness, you deserve to treat yourself to a lil’ something now and again, and you don’t have to break the bank doing it either. Five Below has tons of fun items you won’t find anywhere else, including beauty dupes, creative art projects, pet toys, and unique home finds. Just take a look for yourself below.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Lazy Days Lip Balm

Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm may be the cool girl on the block, but its $24 price tag isn’t within the realm of affordability for the average shopper. However, the Lazy Days Lip Balm at Five Below is a $4 hydrating dupe that promises all the same benefits as the name-brand product.

2 Tumbler Spinner Storage

As someone who lives in a tiny apartment and owns way too many tumblers and insulated travel mugs, I’m very excited to organize my kitchen with this Tumbler Spinner Storage ($5). The spinner can hold up to seven 40-ounce tumblers.

3 Wicked Crochet Kit

Nab this Wicked Crochet Kit for $5, just in time for the release of Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters on Nov. 21. (It would make an excellent Thanksgiving dinner fodder, just sayin’.) Choose from Glinda or Elphaba.

4 Mini Water Dispenser

This Mini Water Dispenser ($5) looks like a prop you would see on The Office. So obviously, I have to have it.

RELATED: 5 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Dunkin’ Box O’ Chocolates

I like the idea of gifting this Dunkin’ Box O’ Chocolates ($5) as part of a Secret Santa or white elephant gift exchange. The box includes two rich flavors: Brownie Batter and Cookie Butter.

6 Diet Coke Journal

My best friend has Diet Coke running through her veins, so I’ll definitely be including this kitschy Diet Coke Journal ($5) in her Christmas gift.

7 Amora Glow Morning Melon Magic Set

According to TikTok, the Amora Glow Morning Melon Magic Set is a Glow Recipe dupe. The three-piece travel kit retails for $5, compared to Glow Recipe, whose mini-sized products start at $16 a piece at Sephora. It includes a serum, sheet mask, and rejuvenating toner.

8 Ceramic Insta Pix Frame

Highlight your favorite snaps with this floral-themed Ceramic Insta Pix Frame ($6).

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Mailbox Cat Scratcher

Okay, but how much fun is this Mailbox Cat Scratcher? The scratcher keeps your feline’s claws strong and healthy, plus it comes with a dangle toy. Priced at $25, it is a bit more expensive than standard Five Below merchandise; however, it’s cheaper than what you would find at competitors.

10 Quilted Travel Organizer

Use this Quilted Travel Organizer ($5) for safeguarding valuables, storing toiletries, and wrangling charging cords. Its soft, padded fabric won’t scruff up other belongings either.

11 Wavy Wireless Keyboard

I’ve had my eyes set on a Wavy Wireless Keyboard for quite some time, and this $12 price tag can’t be beat. While wireless, it’s important to note that the keyboard doesn’t come with a charging cable and runs on AAA batteries.