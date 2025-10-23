 Skip to content

5 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

October 23, 2025
These viral finds are up to $89 cheaper.

If you love scoring high-end looks for less, Five Below is coming through in a big way this week. The budget-friendly retailer just dropped a fresh lineup of name-brand dupes that look shockingly similar to the real deal—only for a fraction of the price. From Anthropologie Christmas decorations to Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, these new arrivals prove you don’t have to spend much to stay on trend.

1. Dupe for Wayfair Flower Candle Warmer

flower petal candle warmers
L: Wayfair / R: Five Below (Design: Canva)

Savings: $89

Candle warmers are increasing in popularity, and for good reason. They melt wax more evenly, release a steadier scent, reduce any harmful toxins you may be inhaling, and are a safer option if you have kids or pets.

Of course, they’re also another opportunity to add a bit of decor to your home, and this flower-petal shape is one of the most popular designs for high-end candle warmers right now.

At Wayfair, the beautiful candle warmer is $96, and even the Walmart dupe is $30. But for just $7, you can pick up a near-identical version at Five Below, as shopper Angelina Marie (@Anggg239) recently shared with her TikTok followers. It has the same brass arched neck and subtle pink glass shade. (Do note that the online price is listed at $20.)

2. Dupe for Anthropologie Satin Bow Tree Topper

red bow tree toppers
L: Anthropologie / R: Five Below (Design: Canva)

Savings: $83

Bows are big this year as part of the coquette design trend, and Five Below has gotten the memo. Their $5 Christmas Snow Cool Bow Tree Topper is an amazingly affordable dupe for Anthropologie’s $88 Satin Bow Tree Topper.

3. Dupe for LoveShackFancy Gold Bow Frame

gold arched photo frames
L: Pottery Barn / R: Five Below (Design: Canva)

Savings: $45

Speaking of the bow trend, is there any brand that embodies the girly style more than LoveShackFancy? This year, they’ve teamed up with Pottery Barn for a flirty new collection, featuring everything from Christmas ornaments and stockings to mirrors and sheet sets. The line also includes this $50 Gold Bow Frame.

At Five Below, however, a similarly ornate Table Top Frame is just $5. And once it’s displayed on your shelf with a favorite photo, who’s going to notice the difference?

4. Dupes for Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Jewelry

black clover necklaces
L: Van Cleef & Arpels / R: Five Below (Design: Canva)

Savings: $1,000+

There aren’t many of us who can afford the thousand-dollar price tags of Van Cleef & Arpels’ jewelry. But believe it or not, Five Below has a new jewelry collection that isn’t too far off from the luxury brand’s Vintage Alhambra line.

As part of their Double Take Clover line, Five Below is selling $5 necklaces, $5 earrings, and $5 bracelets—all available in black, white, pink, or red. Of course, they’re not 18K gold and onyx, but who’s gonna know?

5. Dupe for Pottery Barn Nutcracker Pillow

pink and green nutcracker pillows
L: Pottery Barn Kids / R: Five Below (Design: Canva)

Savings: $35

These pretty, pink-and-green nutcracker pillows aren’t exactly identical, but when you consider the massive savings, that seems quite all right.

Five Below’s Snow Cool Nutcracker Pillow is $15 and 40 inches long, while Pottery Barn Kids’ LoveShackFancy Nutcracker Pillow is $49.50 and just 18 inches long.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
