5 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

If you love scoring high-end looks for less, Five Below is coming through in a big way this week. The budget-friendly retailer just dropped a fresh lineup of name-brand dupes that look shockingly similar to the real deal—only for a fraction of the price. From Anthropologie Christmas decorations to Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, these new arrivals prove you don’t have to spend much to stay on trend.

1. Dupe for Wayfair Flower Candle Warmer

Savings: $89

Candle warmers are increasing in popularity, and for good reason. They melt wax more evenly, release a steadier scent, reduce any harmful toxins you may be inhaling, and are a safer option if you have kids or pets.

Of course, they’re also another opportunity to add a bit of decor to your home, and this flower-petal shape is one of the most popular designs for high-end candle warmers right now.

At Wayfair, the beautiful candle warmer is $96, and even the Walmart dupe is $30. But for just $7, you can pick up a near-identical version at Five Below, as shopper Angelina Marie (@Anggg239) recently shared with her TikTok followers. It has the same brass arched neck and subtle pink glass shade. (Do note that the online price is listed at $20.)

2. Dupe for Anthropologie Satin Bow Tree Topper

Savings: $83

Bows are big this year as part of the coquette design trend, and Five Below has gotten the memo. Their $5 Christmas Snow Cool Bow Tree Topper is an amazingly affordable dupe for Anthropologie’s $88 Satin Bow Tree Topper.

3. Dupe for LoveShackFancy Gold Bow Frame

Savings: $45

Speaking of the bow trend, is there any brand that embodies the girly style more than LoveShackFancy? This year, they’ve teamed up with Pottery Barn for a flirty new collection, featuring everything from Christmas ornaments and stockings to mirrors and sheet sets. The line also includes this $50 Gold Bow Frame.

At Five Below, however, a similarly ornate Table Top Frame is just $5. And once it’s displayed on your shelf with a favorite photo, who’s going to notice the difference?

4. Dupes for Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Jewelry

Savings: $1,000+

There aren’t many of us who can afford the thousand-dollar price tags of Van Cleef & Arpels’ jewelry. But believe it or not, Five Below has a new jewelry collection that isn’t too far off from the luxury brand’s Vintage Alhambra line.

As part of their Double Take Clover line, Five Below is selling $5 necklaces, $5 earrings, and $5 bracelets—all available in black, white, pink, or red. Of course, they’re not 18K gold and onyx, but who’s gonna know?

5. Dupe for Pottery Barn Nutcracker Pillow

Savings: $35

These pretty, pink-and-green nutcracker pillows aren’t exactly identical, but when you consider the massive savings, that seems quite all right.

Five Below’s Snow Cool Nutcracker Pillow is $15 and 40 inches long, while Pottery Barn Kids’ LoveShackFancy Nutcracker Pillow is $49.50 and just 18 inches long.