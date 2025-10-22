11 Best New Five Below Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

New York City hasn’t even hit peak fall foliage yet, but I already have the itch to dig out my Christmas decorations. I’m dreaming of peppermint hot cocoa, the smell of fresh pine, stockings, and twinkle lights—and it appears Five Below is, too. The discount retailer is decking the halls with Christmas trees, mini ornaments, and outdoor decor. Pay your neighborhood Five Below a visit before these items sell out—who cares if Halloween is still on the cal…I won’t tell if you won’t!

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Christmas Coir Doormats

Available in four festive designs, Five Below’s Christmas Doormats ($7) are made from sturdy coir that prevents moisture, dirt, and allergens from entering your home.

2 Christmas-Themed Window Clings

As a kid, I loooved getting holiday-themed clings to decorate my bedroom window with. In college, my roommates and I did the same, and it’s a tradition I want to carry to my NYC apartment. Luckily, Five Below has Christmas Clings for just a buck.

3 Four-Foot Faux Christmas Tree with Storage Bag

Fake Christmas trees can cost a shiny penny—unless you know where to look. Five Below is selling four-foot Faux Christmas Trees in both traditional green ($7) and pink ($6), and they come with a storage bag for your convenience.

4 Candy Cane Heart Accent Pillow

Cue up The Holiday, make yourself a mug of hot cocoa, and snuggle up with this Candy Cane Heart Accent Pillow ($7) on the first snowfall.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves.

5 Mini Christmas Tree Ornaments

Snag this 16-pack of multicolored Mini Christmas Tree Ornaments for just $2. The box includes both muted and glittery tones.

6 Outdoor Candy Cane Stakes

Do Clark Griswold proud and decorate your front yard with these light-up Candy Cane Stakes ($5/three-pack). They are motion-activated, feature a built-in timer, and run on AA batteries (a.k.a., no outlet required!).

7 Christmas Pet Bed

Your pup wants in on the festive fun, too! Turn their cozy corner into a winter wonderland with this plaid Christmas Pet Bed for just $7.

8 Reversible Christmas Throw Pillow

Choose your fight: “Merry As Can Be” or a pink backdrop with decorated Christmas trees? The good news is, you can have both with this Reversible Christmas Throw Pillow, which costs less than $3.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Mini Whimsical Tree

Is it me, or does it look like this Mini Whimsical Tree ($3) came straight from Whoville? I’m kind of obsessed with how funky it is, and it’s unlike anything else in my collection.

10 Bow Tree Topper

Despite its name, you can also fix this Bow Tree Topper ($5) to doorknobs, doors, picture frames, the mantle, and windows. The bow comes in red, green, and light pink.

11 Multicolored Fairy String Lights

Use these Multicolored Fairy String Lights ($2.50) to brighten up your mantle, tablescape, entryway, or bookcase. They use AA batteries, so no area is really off limits as long as you can reach the power switch. (You can also find them in warm white.)