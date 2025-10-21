11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Move over Halloween and Thanksgiving, the winter holidays are infiltrating the shelves at Dollar General! From mini tree ornaments to Christmas cookware, we found a ton of decor pieces that will get your home looking merry and bright for a fraction of the cost. Including a hot-ticket item from Dolly Parton’s limited-edition Christmas collection—yes, you read that right. Grab a shopping cart and snap these festive finds before they sell out.

1 Christmas Tree Jar

Available in ruby red and evergreen, this Christmas Tree Jar ($2) comes with a remove star-topped lid.

2 Dolly Parton Christmas Drying Mat

The queen of country music has dropped an exclusive Christmas collection at Dollar General, of which includes this Dish Drying Mat ($6). Its bright and merry design features gingerbread cookies, holly leaves, candy canes, and peppermint swirls.

3 LED Clip-On Flickering Candle Lights

Now, here’s a Christmas ornament I’ve never seen before: LED Clip-On Flickering Candle Lights ($5/eight-pack). The real-looking candles attach to branches and garland, and come with a built-in timer function.

4 “Merry Christmas” Soup Bowl

Enjoy your homemade chicken noodle soup in style with this “Merry Christmas” Soup Bowl ($5). Its wide, round shape is ideal for soups, stews, ice cream, cereal, and yogurt bowls, and it’s equipped with a handle for support.

5 Christmas Ramekins

Made from durable ceramic, these Christmas Ramekins ($2 each) are oven-safe and perfect for serving mini pot pies, soufflés, crème brûlée, warm dips, and other appetizers or individual dishes. Choose from red, green, and white patterns—or snag the whole trio for just $6 total.

6 Gingerbread Yard Stake

Decorating on a budget? You can “Christmasify” your front yard for as little as $3 thanks to this Gingerbread Yard Stake.

7 Winter Holiday Candles

Take a whiff of these winter holiday candles, including Sugar Plum Fairy ($4) and Fresh Fir ($4).

8 “Mama” & “Mini” Matching Mugs

Make some hot cocoa and twin with your mini-me using these cute “Mama” & “Mini” Matching Mugs ($10 for the set).

9 Acrylic Nutrackers

Tired of red and green everything? Pick up an Acrylic Nutcracker ($10) in coral or bright blue instead. The two-foot figurines would look so cute next to the fireplace or near your entryway.

10 Mini Christmas Ornaments

Mark my words: You won’t find a 74-piece set of Mini Christmas Ornaments cheaper than $10 anywhere else. Stock up now before they sell out.

11 Bottlebrush Christmas Tree Figures

Ranging from $5 to $10, the Bottlebrush Christmas Tree Figures come in petite and tall sizes; both are decorated with wrapping paper-inspired stands and mini bulbs.