11 Best New Dollar General Seasonal Decor Flying Off Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Right now, I’m in full Halloween costume planning mode—but I’ll never pass up a good deal on fall decor. Dollar General has fall-scented candles, kitchen tchotchkes, throw pillows, and artwork. I even found some pieces to use for my Thanksgiving tablescape. Items are already selling out—so grab a PSL, put on your favorite sweater, and hit up your local DG while supplies last.

RELATED: 7 New Dolly Parton Christmas Finds Just Dropped at Dollar General.

1 Harvest Tray

Serve homemade pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies or a fall-inspired charcuterie spread on this melamine Harvest Tray, which retails for only $1. Conversely, you can use it just for show.

2 Pumpkin Soup Bowl with Handles

If you thought fall coffee mugs were festive, take a look at this cute Pumpkin Soup Bowl with Handles. Plus, it comes with a matching lid! And for only $5! Get it in orange or white.

3 Fall Candles

Get your home fall-ready with these Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Spiced Latte candles, each of which costs $5—that’s relatively 80 percent cheaper than a Bath & Body Works candle.

4 Decorative Pumpkin Utenstil Holder

Made from ceramic, this Decorative Pumpkin Utensil Holder ($5) brings a festive flair to your kitchen without adding clutter.

RELATED: 7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Harvest Bowl Fillers

Fill a large punch bowl or hurricane vase with these Mini Pumpkin Bowl Fillers, or you can go with these Mini Apples—or grab both, they’re only $1 each.

6 Faux Flowers & Glass Vase

Florals for fall? Groundbreaking. Pick up this Faux Flowers & Glass Vase for $3 at Dollar General. The mini bouquet also features ferns and berries; you can repurpose the vase after the season, too.

7 Ceramic Pumpkin Decor

I’m envisioning this Ceramic Pumpkin Decor on the mantle, as part of a tablescape, mixed in with candles on the coffee table, or even in the bathroom. For only $3, you might as well pick one up in every color (orange, green, and white).

8 Harvest Round Table Tray

Similarly, you can use this Harvest Round Table Tray ($6) to hold all your TV console essentials or as the centerpiece of your dinner table, with candles, mini pumpkins, and other fun accents.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dillard’s Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Give Thanks Artwork

Some people call them tchotchkes, but I find word artwork, like this “Give Thanks” Wooden Frame, fun and festive. This $5 decor piece can stand on its own, be hung on the wall, or be propped up against the wall.

10 Harvest Patchwork Square Pillow

There’s no such thing as too many throw pillows, which is why I’m picking up this Harvest Patchwork Square Pillow ($10) in every design available. Choose from fall mushrooms, giant pumpkin, pumpkin trio, or an autumnal botanical pattern.

11 Decorative Metal Milk Jar

Effortlessly versatile, stuff this Decorative Metal Milk Jar with beaches, dried (or faux) flowers, pampas stems, and fruit stems for a gorgeous tablepiece. The jar is available in a green or orange plaid print for $8.