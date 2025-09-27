 Skip to content
25 Best New Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Wear in 2025

From Taylor Swift to K-Pop Demon Hunters, these 2025 Halloween costumes are trending now.

Halloween is just a month away, and many people have yet to buy their costumes for the year. We have some ideas if you haven’t already decided what you or your children will be this year. What will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year? We spoke to a representative at Halloweencostumes.com, who spilled the scary truth about what and who you will see on the street this year, trick-or-treating.

1
K-Pop Demon Hunter

K-Pop Demon Hunters
Netflix

Unsurprisingly, many people plan to dress up as characters from one of Netflix’s biggest breakout shows of 2025. “We are seeing K-pop Demon Hunter searches go up like crazy! On Google alone, in the past 30 days, 5 of the top 10 searches are for K-Pop Demon Hunters,” the rep says. The top search is for Rumi, followed by Mira, and then Zoey.

2
Phillies’ Karen

Phillies Karen
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Viral moments can become popular Halloween costumes. According to the rep, the “lady at the Phillies game,” “karen halloween costume,” and “phillies karen costume,” are some of the biggest searches of the moment.

3
Taylor Swift

Shutterstock

Taylor Swift had a big year with her engagement to Travis Kelce. The singer, always a big draw for Halloween, will likely be a fixture again this year. “We can expect more Taylor Swift to trend this year, as our Girl Pink Pop Singer Costume and Ringmaster Costume are back on our most popular list,” the rep says.

4
Other Popular Costumes

Wednesday Adams Halloween Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com

Specifically for 2025, Disney’s Stitch, Minecraft, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Handmaid’s Tale are expected to be popular. However, some of the classics are also selling fast, including Ghostbusters, Flintstones, and Marvel. The Wednesday Addams collection will also be a big hit.

5
Star Wars

Star Wars Chewbacca Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com

According to the rep, there are 100 new Star Wars costumes. “Fans are loving our new Star Wars collection,” she says. It includes Chewbacca, Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, and Padme.

6
A Surprising Hit? Slinky Dog Adult Costume

Slinky Dog Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com

Per the brand, a “surprise bestseller” from the Toy Story franchise? The Slinky Dog Adult Costume is a couple’s costume guaranteed to get laughs.

7
And, Stranger Things, Hulk Hogan, Wizard of Oz, and Jurassic Park

Stranger Things Demogorgon Costume for Adults
HalloweenCostumes.com

The brand predicts that a few specific items will be especially popular this year: the adult Polka Dot Wednesday Addams Costume Dress, the Men’s Hulk Hogan Costume, “or any WWE costumes,” she says, the Wizard of Oz Glinda Adult Costumethe Stranger Things Demogorgon Costume for Adults, and the Men’s Jurassic Park Dr. Grant Costume, “or any dinosaur/Jurassic Park costumes.”

