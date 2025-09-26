7 Best New Macy’s Halloween Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spooky season is inching closer and closer, which means now is the perfect time to dust off your orange LED twinkle lights, cauldrons, and broomsticks. In case you’re on the hunt for a new pumpkin-shaped coffee mug this season, or decided this is the year you hop on the Halloween tree bandwagon, we found the best new Halloween decor items at Macy’s to get you in the spooky spirit. So grab your witch’s hat and let’s get to shopping!

RELATED: 5 Best Walmart Halloween Finds That Look Just Like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn.

1 Tabletop Halloween Tree

Who said trees with twinkle lights were just for Christmas? This tabletop Mr. Halloween tree would look so cute on a fireplace mantle or as the centerpiece for your dining table. It even has a Jack-o-lantern as its topper!

2 6-Foot LED Artificial Halloween Tree

Speaking of faux holiday trees, this artificial black Halloween tree comes with 200 pre-strung orange lights and a Jack-o-lantern base that glows. Its slim profile (6 ft. tall and 22 inches in diameter) makes it a smart choice for apartments and rooms with limited floor space.

3 Halloween Dinnerware Collection

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things about the holidays is using festive coffee mugs and dishes. Macy’s Halloween dinnerware collection features 14 items, including pumpkin mugs, haunted house plates, and a pumpkin candy jar.

4 Crawling Spider Lace Tablecloth

For a quick, last-minute decor idea, opt for this Crawling Spider Lace Tablecloth. The two-piece set includes an orange vinyl liner with a delicate black spiderweb lace overlay.

RELATED: 7 Best New T.J. Maxx Halloween Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 LED Black Halloween Tree with Bats

As for outdoor decor, this LED Black Halloween Tree with Bats caught our eye. It stands 50 inches high, so it won’t take up too much patio space, and the trick-or-treaters will get a kick out of it. Plus, it doesn’t need an outlet because it’s battery-operated.

6 Ghost Doormat

So maybe Halloween trees aren’t your thing, or you don’t have the extra storage space for a Halloween dish set. That’s totally valid—but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the spooky fun. This Ghost Doormat from Macy’s doesn’t require furniture rearranging and it’s actually purposeful.

7 7-Foot Pre-Lit Halloween Tree with 8 Flash Modes

Run, don’t walk: This 7-foot LED Halloween tree is 60 percent off right now at Macy’s. It has 400 string lights that alter between orange and purple using the eight different flash modes. Additionally, the tree is made with fire-resistant PVC needles, and it comes in three pieces for quick assembly and easy storage.