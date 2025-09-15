 Skip to content
7 Best New T.J. Maxx Halloween Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Month

My daughter and I found the spookiest decorations.

September 15, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There is some debate about when it is appropriate to start decorating your home for Halloween. According to my daughter, it is Labor Day weekend. I tend to believe it is more like October 1st. We came to a compromise: She can start decorating the inside of our home now, but we are waiting until the end of the month to begin spooking up our front yard. No matter when you think is the right time to decorate, I recommend buying your Halloween decor now. We made a trip to T.J. Maxx over the weekend and I was shocked to find that at least one-quarter of the store’s decor section was filled with Halloween items. And, some are already on sale. Here are the best new T.J. Maxx Halloween decor items hitting shelves this month.

1
These Mickey Mouse Ghost String Lights

Mickey Mouse string lights
Leah Groth

Disney fans will be delighted by the selection of Halloween decor inspired by Mickey Mouse and friends. My daughter loved these Mickey string lights, which bring the spirit of Disney (and also ghosts) into your home.

2
This Set of Light Up Hanging Ghosts

ghost
Leah Groth

This huge hanging light-up ghost set from the Martha Stewart Home Collection is so spooky and chic. The set of three hanging fabric LED-lit ghosts is on sale at the store for $64.

3
A Pink Ceramic Iridescent Ghost

pink ghost
Leah Groth

This pink iridescent ceramic ghost came home with us. “It’s so preppy,” my daughter exclaimed. She already has it on her fireplace mantle next to all her other preppy decorations.

4
And Tons of Shelf Decor

shelf halloween
Leah Groth

There are entire endcaps lined with Halloween-inspired items. If you are looking for random shelf decor to add a dose of seasonal fun to your space, head to T.J. Maxx. Most of these are under $15.

5
Adorable Halloween Sheets

halloween sheets
Leah Groth

My kids love swapping out their regular bed sheets for seasonal ones. There are so many great Halloween sheets and they are really affordable. Most will set you back around $20 for a twin size set.

6
A Large Wicker Witch Hat

witch hat
Leah Groth

While my daughter is modeling this large wicker witch hat on her head, it is actually meant for your shelf. It looks and feels super luxurious in person, and was on sale at my store for $28.

7
A Cute Ghost Rug

ghost rug
Leah Groth

And how adorable is this trio of ghosts rug? I think it will look great as a little doormat or even as a bath mat. There are other Halloween-shaped rugs to choose from, so head over to your local T.J. Maxx and start shopping.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
