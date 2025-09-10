 Skip to content
7 Best New T.J. Maxx Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From Gucci ties to cozy cashmere, these new T.J. Maxx gift finds are selling out quickly.

September 10, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It might seem early, but I’ve already started buying holiday gifts. After all, I would rather get shopping out of the way now, while there is still a lot to choose from, instead of waiting until later, when the merchandise will be picked over. This year, all my holiday shopping is being done at discount stores, including T.J. Maxx. I recently visited my local store and scoured the website for the hottest gift items of the year. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1
A Gorgeous Rag & Bone Cashmere Sweater

rag and bone sweater T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Cashmere is always a good gift idea. I was shocked to see one of my favorite designer brands at the store, and marked way down. This Rag & Bone Cashmere Downing Relaxed Fit Crew Neck Sweater is just $129.99. And get this: The same sweater in pink is currently $468 on the Nordstrom website.

RE:ATED: 11 Best Items You Should Always Buy at T.J. Maxx.

2
A Chic and Sophisticated Givenchy Beanie

givenchy beanie T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx has so many tier one designer items right now, I could die. This Givenchy Made In Italy Wool Blend Knit Double Face Beanie is a steal at $199.99, regularly retailing for $350. The timeless knit hat featuring the brand’s logo will make a serious statement.

3
And, These Adorable Hello Kitty Beanies

hello kitty T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Another cute hat to gift anyone on your list, young or young at heart, is the HELLO KITTY 2pk Knit Beanies Boxed Set. The set comes with two beanies with pom pom accents and embroidered details, folded in a cute box for under $20.

4
A Gucci Silk Tie

Gucci tie T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Give the gift of Gucci to a man in your life. Another item that surprised me at T.J. Maxx was this Gucci Made In Italy Silk Tie featuring the little Gucci logo. The same tie costs $250 at the brand’s store but just $179.99 at the discount spot.

5
An Upscale Board Game Gift

board game duo T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Games are such a fun gift idea. This upscale and sophisticated Winning Solutions Monopoly Clue Vintage Deluxe Game Set will make game night all the more fun. I can’t find it for less than $102 at other stores, but the T.J. Maxx website sells the vintage-inspired game duo for $79.99.

6
A Ferrari Coffee Table Book

ferrari book T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Shopping for a car lover? While you might not be able to afford an exotic sports car, a coffee table book is the next best thing. The Welbeck Dream In Red Ferrari By Maggi And Maggi Book is just $29.99 and showcases fast, beautiful Ferraris.

RELATED: 4 T.J. Maxx Clearance Secrets Revealed by an Employee.

7
And, Stunning Calfhair Bookends

calf hair bookends
T.J. Maxx

If your recipient is into interior design, this set of Sagebrook Home 7in Textured Bookends is the perfect gift. I love the calf hair detail and textured finish, which will make their space to much more interesting for just $39.99.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
  TJ Maxx
    Daily Living

