The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It might seem early, but I’ve already started buying holiday gifts. After all, I would rather get shopping out of the way now, while there is still a lot to choose from, instead of waiting until later, when the merchandise will be picked over. This year, all my holiday shopping is being done at discount stores, including T.J. Maxx. I recently visited my local store and scoured the website for the hottest gift items of the year. Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Gorgeous Rag & Bone Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere is always a good gift idea. I was shocked to see one of my favorite designer brands at the store, and marked way down. This Rag & Bone Cashmere Downing Relaxed Fit Crew Neck Sweater is just $129.99. And get this: The same sweater in pink is currently $468 on the Nordstrom website.

2 A Chic and Sophisticated Givenchy Beanie

T.J. Maxx has so many tier one designer items right now, I could die. This Givenchy Made In Italy Wool Blend Knit Double Face Beanie is a steal at $199.99, regularly retailing for $350. The timeless knit hat featuring the brand’s logo will make a serious statement.

3 And, These Adorable Hello Kitty Beanies

Another cute hat to gift anyone on your list, young or young at heart, is the HELLO KITTY 2pk Knit Beanies Boxed Set. The set comes with two beanies with pom pom accents and embroidered details, folded in a cute box for under $20.

4 A Gucci Silk Tie

Give the gift of Gucci to a man in your life. Another item that surprised me at T.J. Maxx was this Gucci Made In Italy Silk Tie featuring the little Gucci logo. The same tie costs $250 at the brand’s store but just $179.99 at the discount spot.

5 An Upscale Board Game Gift

Games are such a fun gift idea. This upscale and sophisticated Winning Solutions Monopoly Clue Vintage Deluxe Game Set will make game night all the more fun. I can’t find it for less than $102 at other stores, but the T.J. Maxx website sells the vintage-inspired game duo for $79.99.

6 A Ferrari Coffee Table Book

Shopping for a car lover? While you might not be able to afford an exotic sports car, a coffee table book is the next best thing. The Welbeck Dream In Red Ferrari By Maggi And Maggi Book is just $29.99 and showcases fast, beautiful Ferraris.

7 And, Stunning Calfhair Bookends

If your recipient is into interior design, this set of Sagebrook Home 7in Textured Bookends is the perfect gift. I love the calf hair detail and textured finish, which will make their space to much more interesting for just $39.99.